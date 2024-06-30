Arkansas Loses Key Commitment in 2026 Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A class that started out promising just a year ago has taken its first flow. 2026 4-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter announced he withdrew his pledge from Arkansas.
“De-committing is something that never even crossed my mind last August when I committed to the Razorbacks. Even now, my love for the Hogs and Coach Pitt hasn't changed.
“After lots of thought, prayer and conversations with my family I realize I only get to go through this process once in my life and have a long way to go before I put pen to paper. With that being said I will be de-committing from Arkansas in order to take more time and rest assure I make the right decision for my future.”
McWhorter initially committed to the Arkansas in August 2023 just a few years removed from having a billboard posted Northwest Arkansas seeking an offer from coach Sam Pittman. His decommitment comes as a surprise considering his previous infatuation with the Razorbacks.
The White, Georgia native was considered a 4-star prospect by two of the four recruiting sites. He has 28 offers with offers from other SEC programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.
Arkansas is now down to one commitment for next year's class in two-time California All-American, Tay Lockett, who plays for high school powerhouse St. John Bosco. He has reported 40 total offers and has recently visited Tennessee for a prospect camp.
Lockett is a 4-star safety, according to 2026 On3 Industry ranking. He is ranked No. 287 nationally, No. 25 amongst safeties and No. 32 in California.
