Stage Set for Razorbacks to Have November to Remember — or Forget
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's getting harder to find a way for Arkansas to have a "November to Remember" this year. What's happened in the past has absolutely nothing to do with this year because just about everything has changed.
Talk to Razorback fans and they'll tell you how things have been against the Texas Longhorns, especially since becoming the first team to leap to the SEC after the Big 12 let Frank Broyles know they weren't interested in the Hogs in a merger of the SWC and Big 8.
Since not playing an annual conference game that often had national championship implications, the Razorbacks have been 4-2. Most of the time Texas simply was not interested in the meaningless bowl game. The most remarkable thing at the 2014 Texas Bowl was the complete lack of interest by the Longhorns, the fans and, to a lesser degree, even the coaches leading up to the game. That was a Hogs' blowout win.
The Longhorns led the series before then 54-19. Arkansas when they had some huge successes (1964-66) and crushing losses (1969) against the Longhorns. How it could accurately be called a rivalry was head-shaking to an Arkansas youngster, because Texas simply won too much ... and Razorbacks' fans hated it.
Now they are back in the same conference with the Longhorns joining the SEC party this year and ranked in the Top 5 in nearly every preseason projection. The Hogs are ranked near the bottom of the SEC that will be playing this year without divisions for the first time since it started in 1992.
After Arkansas' crushing win in 2021, a lot of fans are assuming they'll turn around and do it again this year. The Longhorns have been pretty much under-achieving expectations for the last few decades, but from a distance it looks like Steve Sarkisian has developed something different now. Certainly a change from that 2021 game where Razorback fans flooded the field after the win.
That's the second game of the month, which kind of adds some pressure to a home game Nov. 2 against Ole Miss. The Rebels are the odds-on pick most places this summer to be the No. 3 team in the league without having to face the annual disappointment against Alabama.
Like Texas to a certain extent, fans love to point out their successes against an Ole Miss program up and down over the last 50 years like a yo-yo. Yes, there are big wins, but also some disappointing losses. The Rebels will be the first team in November the Hogs face that may be angling for a playoff position in November.
The second bye week in the schedule comes after Ole Miss and before Texas. How that goes is going to be directly related to how the season has been up to that point. Players and coaches may already have made it known they won't be back the next year by then. It could either be chaotic in the locker room or excitement, planning the end of the season run.
The first two games in three weeks of November will be against teams having something to play for in the postseason, if all the projections are correct. Remember, there are 12 teams in the playoffs now and the SEC fully expects three teams to be there. The Longhorns and Ole Miss expect to be in the discussion.
There will be a break against Louisiana Tech, but then a road game to play a Missouri team the Hogs haven't been able to figure out for a decade. In a series most of the Arkansas media thought was going to be an automatic win for the Hogs every year, it's gone exactly the opposite direction. The Tigers have dominated, 8-2, and now they are raiding Arkansas for recruits.
The bottom line will be if the Razorbacks can finish November going 3-1. Getting that would revitalize everything and prove the theory a lot of fans have about doing the best when the least is expected.
