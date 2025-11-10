Arkansas, LSU game features rare SEC storyline most have overlooked
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The biggest storyline of next weekend's game between Arkansas and LSU Saturday happens to be the rare occurrence of two SEC interim coaches Bobby Petrino and Frank Wilson are set to face off.
It's so rare that it's only happened one other time not too long ago when Auburn and Mississippi State met in 2020 with Kevin Steele and Greg Knox facing each other.
For Petrino, it seemed like each passing game over the past five weeks has been an audition for him to have the interim tag taken off.
But, as losses continued to mount, especially against winless SEC foes, the opportunity to return to his old perch in a full-time manner appears to be out of reach.
LSU can't afford to hire its interim coach given where the Tigers program has been recent seasons, including a national championship in 2019 and multiple SEC Championship Game appearances.
What this road game does give Arkansas is a chance of avoiding its first winless SEC slate since 2019 by taking back the Battle of the Boot Trophy.
The Razorbacks are winless in the series since 2021 and have lost eight of the last nine games in the rivalry.
Streaky in the Wrong Way
While each quarterback has experienced their ups and downs this season, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier might have a leg up on Taylen Green when it comes to having a disappointing season.
Many pundits across the country had already crowned Nussmeier as the top passer in the country, potential No. 1 overall draft pick and contender for the Heisman trophy.
However, his candidacy was short lived after beating Clemson on the road, a team that's equally struggled this fall.
Nussmeier has completed over 67% of his passes for 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, but was benched in his most recent outing against Alabama.
“As we discussed as a staff, we knew there could opportunities in the quarterback run game and then at the back end as they tried to bring closure to it, they would make it difficult to just sit in the pocket," Wilson said following the loss. “We wanted to move them around and do some things and we thought [Michael Van Buren] gave us a chance to do those things so that went into the thought of it.
“I thought [Nussmeier] did some good things early on. We moved him out of the pocket and I thought he started the game off extremely well. As we went into the depth of the game we just thought it was an opportunity for us to change up to throw their defense off, so he went with the change. I don’t know if it’s necessarily something that he did so bad, we just thought it would be an advantage in the things that Michael could give us."
Despite ranking in the top 40 in total defense, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have his hands full trying to figure out a way to keep Green one dimensional.
Green has shown off some play making ability as a dual threat quarterback this season by completing 62% of his passes for 2,372 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air.
He was held to a season-low 194 yards passing against Mississippi State but remained effective in the rushing game with 46 yards and another score.
For the season, the second-year Razorback has recorded 107 carries for 649 yards and six total touchdowns, but where he has struggled most is protecting the football. He has tossed eight interceptions and fumbled five times while only losing two of them.
Getting Defensive?
The Razorbacks have been ineffective in this area for most of the season, but even its best outing against Mississippi State wasn't enough.
Neither LSU or Arkansas have set the world ablaze in SEC play as the Tigers allow 389 yards per game (No. 11 SEC) while the Razorbacks have been gashed for 445 yards (No. 15 SEC).
While points have come at a premium for LSU's opponents (19 points per game against SEC), the Razorbacks might be its stiffest opponent yet when it comes to stopping a high-powered offense.
Arkansas is dead last among SEC teams allowing more than 38 points to SEC opponents, and the last time its defense faced an overwhelmed offensive unit Auburn scored 33 points.
The Tigers average just 304 yards of offense per game and haven't scored a touchdown with Nussmeier at the helm in six quarters.