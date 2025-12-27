Clemson Fake Punt Went So Poorly the Intended Receiver Thought It Was an Actual Punt
Philosophically speaking, bowl games do not reward the conservative. Even Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, that enemy of the transfer portal, realizes that.
However, a Tigers trick play against Penn State in Saturday's Pinstripe Bowl went so horribly awry that Swinney may be reluctant to let his hair down again.
The situation: early in the first quarter, Clemson faced fourth-and-3 on its own 32-yard line. Jack Smith, the Tigers’ punter of four years, stood ready to kick the ball away—only to throw a deep pass out of punt formation.
Smith’s throw traveled so far, and Clemson appeared so unready, that the intended receiver—safety Ronan Hanafin—altered his stride in a manner that suggested he thought Smith had actually punted.
That proved to be the canary in the coal mine for a treacherous day on offense for the Tigers, playing in sub-freezing conditions at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Clemson’s first touchdown of the game came with 8:47 left into the fourth quarter, when running back Adam Randall tallied his 10th touchdown of the season from two yards out.
Even accounting for the unpredictability of the postseason, the Tigers’ struggles were on full display after a 7–5 season that produced their most losses since 2010.