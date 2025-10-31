Arkansas, Mississippi State release full injury lists for SEC matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Both Arkansas and Mississippi State unveiled their official injury reports Thursday, highlighting key losses on both sides before Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff at Razorback Stadium.
The Razorbacks (2-6, 0-4 SEC) and Bulldogs (4-4, 0-4 SEC) will each lean on depth as they try to end conference losing streaks.
Arkansas injury report
The Razorbacks’ availability list includes several offensive contributors and veteran defenders. Interim coach Bobby Petrino said the team has been working through a challenging week of recovery and lineup shuffling.
“Barring a setback, we’re hoping that Cameron Ball is full-speed and ready to go Saturday,” Petrino said. “He’s such a great leader for us and plays with extreme effort.”
Out:
- RB A.J. Green — lower-body injury
- DB Quentavius Scandrett — undisclosed
- DL David Oke — knee injury (missed multiple games)
- WR Ismael Cisse — season-ending
- WR Monte Harrison — season-ending
- WR Jalen Brown — season-ending
- TE Andreas Paaske — season-ending surgery
Questionable:
• OL Caden Kitler
• OL E’Marion Harris
Available / Probable:
• DL Cameron Ball — returning from injury
• TE Jeremiah Beck — expected to play
Arkansas’ offense will again depend heavily on quarterback Taylen Green’s mobility and decision-making after his limited performance against Auburn, where a sore leg restricted his movement. His improved practice participation this week offers hope for better offensive rhythm.
The receiver injuries could push underclassmen into expanded roles, while tight end depth will be tested with Paaske sidelined.
Mississippi State injury report
Mississippi State, led by second-year coach Jeff Lebby, released a similarly concerning injury list ahead of its SEC road test. The Bulldogs have sustained losses across multiple position groups, including the offensive line, defensive front and secondary.
Out:
• WR Jaron Glover
• CB Jett Jefferson
• DL Will Whitson
• OL Brennan Smith
• OL Blake Steen
Doubtful:
• OL Albert Reese IV
Probable:
• RB Fluff Bothwell — returning from two-game absence (465 yards, 6 TDs this season)
Bothwell’s potential return could provide a much-needed spark to Mississippi State’s running attack, which averaged just 3.4 yards per carry over the past two games. His versatility as both a runner and receiver offers balance for quarterback Mike Wright and the Bulldog offense.
Depth and matchups
With both teams struggling in conference play, roster depth could decide the outcome. Arkansas’ secondary and receiver shortages may limit play-calling flexibility, while Mississippi State’s offensive line injuries leave the quarterback vulnerable to pressure.
The Razorbacks will also look for production from running back Isaiah Augustave and receiver Andrew Armstrong to offset injuries. On defense, the return of Cameron Ball offers a boost to a front that performed well in the first half against Auburn before wearing down late.
For the Bulldogs, the absence of starting linemen and multiple defensive contributors will test the front seven’s endurance against Arkansas’ ground game. Mississippi State’s defense, allowing 26.9 points per game, will need consistent gap control and tackling to keep the Razorbacks from breaking big runs.
Coaches emphasize execution
Petrino, who has repeatedly stressed fundamentals since taking over in September, said this week’s practices were among the most physical since he assumed interim duties.
“We have to keep working on discipline and ball security,” he said. “That’s what wins games in November.”
Lebby, meanwhile, praised his team’s response amid adversity, emphasizing communication and toughness as critical for road success in Fayetteville.
Outlook for Saturday
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on SEC Network. The game offers one team a chance to snap its winless SEC record while gaining momentum before the final stretch of the season.
Arkansas’ health improvements on the defensive line may help slow Mississippi State’s rushing attack, but offensive injuries still limit firepower. Conversely, the Bulldogs’ thin line depth could expose them to Arkansas’ pressure schemes if Bothwell cannot return at full strength.
Given the injury landscape, whichever team manages to protect its quarterback and maintain offensive balance is likely to gain the upper hand.
Key takeaways:
- • Arkansas lists eight players as out, including RB A.J. Green and three wide receivers.
- Mississippi State’s offensive line is thin, with two starters out and one doubtful.
- Bothwell’s expected return gives the Bulldogs’ offense a potential lift against Arkansas’ improving defense.