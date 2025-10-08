Arkansas players adjust to Petrino’s changes as interim coach takes over
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Bobby Petrino was elevated to interim head coach this week following the dismissal of Sam Pittman, Arkansas football didn’t just change leadership titles.
Players say the energy, structure and urgency of practice have shifted dramatically as the Razorbacks prepare for the second half of the season.
No player has entered the transfer portal since Pittman’s firing, an early sign that the locker room has remained intact. But on the practice field, the difference has been obvious.
“The tempo has definitely changed,” defensive end Quincy Rhodes said. “It’s a lot quicker. The periods are shorter, but we get a lot of work in. It’s a quick pace, and the coaches have done a great job of focusing on details.”
Running back Mike Washington echoed that sentiment, describing a noticeable increase in intensity.
“The pace has been great,” he said. “In terms of the offense, it hasn’t really changed much, but the tempo is faster. It’s more energetic. Everybody’s locked in.”
Since taking over, Petrino has reshaped the defensive staff promoting Chris Wilson to coordinator, parting ways with Marcus Woodson and Deke Adams, and adding veteran coach Jay Hayes.
The staff adjustments, coupled with faster practices, have injected what several players described as “structure and purpose” into daily sessions.
Discipline, detail and expectations
Petrino, whose first tenure at Arkansas from 2008-11 produced a 34-17 record and a Cotton Bowl win, has long been known for discipline and precision.
Quarterback Taylen Green said those qualities remain front and center in his coaching style.
“He still holds us to a high standard,” Green said. “Even when he’s not there, he’s watching. We know how Coach Petrino coaches and what he demands from us every single rep.”
Petrino said in his first news conference after the change that communication between players and staff has improved quickly under Wilson’s leadership.
“Chris does a really nice job of getting everyone to understand what he’s asking them to do,” Petrino said. “He gets them playing fast, and that’s what I like to see.”
The 64-year-old coach has also taken back full control of in-game decision-making, including fourth-down calls that had been shared under Pittman.
“You have to be thinking ahead,” Petrino said. “You can’t just look at a chart and make a decision. You need to understand your players, your personnel, and the feel of the game.”
Petrino said his approach remains aggressive but situational.
“I’ve always believed you have to trust your offense,” he said. “Analytics are helpful, but football is about momentum and execution.”
Unchanged goals, renewed urgency
Despite the turmoil of a midseason coaching change, players insist their mindset hasn’t changed. Washington said the locker room remains unified under Petrino’s demanding structure.
“Everybody’s bought in,” Washington said. “We’re looking to win out these next few games. That’s the mindset. Nobody’s hanging their head.”
Rhodes said the defense has responded well to the increased tempo and accountability.
“Nobody wants to lose,” he said. “We still have a great chance to turn this around. We’re hungry to win, and we’re still trying to prove ourselves right.”
Safety Caleb Wooden, who transferred from Auburn and previously experienced a coaching change, said he understands the business side of the sport.
“It’s part of the game,” Wooden said. “It’s a win-or-lose business. If you win, you stay. If you don’t, you go. That’s how it works.”
Arkansas’ inconsistency in second halves has been a recurring issue. The Razorbacks scored 13 points in the first half against Notre Dame before being shut out after halftime. Washington said the team is focusing on finishing stronger.
“We run out of gas in the second half,” he said. “That’s been the emphasis — finishing, staying locked in, and not letting fatigue beat us.”
Green said Petrino has designed practices to mimic those fatigue moments.
“Everybody can perform when you’re fresh,” Green said. “The great ones can still execute when they’re tired. That’s what Coach has been preaching — pushing through those tough moments.”
Facing Tennessee environment, noise and opportunity
The Razorbacks will face a difficult test this Saturday at Tennessee, one of the loudest environments in college football.
Rhodes said the team has been preparing for the noise and chaos that comes with Neyland Stadium.
“I’m definitely expecting a lot of chaos,” Rhodes said. “That’s probably one of the loudest college football stadiums in America. We’ve been preparing for that.”
Green said the offense has been practicing with simulated crowd noise and hand signals to stay sharp.
“My O-linemen will tell me when I need to raise my voice,” he said. “We’ve got that kind of communication.”
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said the Razorbacks’ midseason changes make them a challenge to prepare for.
“They’ve been on the wrong side of the scoreboard a few times, but they’re a good football team,” Heupel said. “You can see the energy and the effort they’re playing with.”
Petrino, meanwhile, said his motivation remains strong.
“My hunger is still there,” he said. “As long as I can get up every morning and work with players who want to get better, I want to keep doing this.”
What to watch
- Can Arkansas maintain its faster practice tempo into the fourth quarter of games?
- How will the restructured defense under Wilson and Hayes respond against Tennessee’s tempo?
- Will Petrino’s renewed control of play calling translate to more aggressive in-game decisions?
Key takeaways
- Players say practice structure, tempo and attention to detail have increased under Petrino.
- Petrino’s leadership has brought renewed discipline and communication to both sides of the ball.
- The Razorbacks believe their second-half focus and conditioning will determine how much progress they’ve made.