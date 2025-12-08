FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — By no means is the honeymoon over at Arkansas after a single week, but new head football coach Ryan Silverfield has inadvertently wandered into the first spat of his new metaphorical marriage.

That's because Sunday evening word began to really get out that the Hogs' new football coach had decided to part ways with the only coach from the previous regime to have been truly loved and respected by both sides of a deeply divided Arkansas fan base.

I’ve had a blast being back home at Arkansas and showing my girls where it all started for me. Coming back here was personal and the mission was to remind the SEC what Arkansas OL play looks like! Much love to the players, my colleagues, and all the gritty fans that the Hog… pic.twitter.com/GA4g7GfqfX — Eric Mateos (@CoachMateos) December 7, 2025

It has since been reported that he has been replaced by Ohio State's Marcus Johnson and Memphis' Jeff Myers. They may turn out to be great hires, but for right now, all Arkansas fans can see is a coach who had grown into a national level talent before their eyes being asked to walk away.

Eric Mateos, who put everything he had into taking advantage of each second he spent with nationally respected former offensive line coach turned head Hog, Sam Pittman, grew into a deeply reliable recruiter and high level on-field teacher.

He also showed he could generate loyalty and inspire maximum effort in difficult situations after the university parted ways with Pittman. Throughout the recruiting process, all indications are that Mateos continued recruiting hard, pulling in late commitments while also holding together much of what was left of a faltering recruiting class.

It's no secret that roughly half the remaining class was offensive linemen loyal to Mateos who were obviously convinced he was returning.

Why would they not believe that? It seems clear Mateos hadn't told them he suspected he may be let go, plus, he had just overly delivered on the team's the one true bright spot — the offensive line.

The Hogs produced the No. 2 offensive line in the nation despite facing a never ending barrage of quality defenses.

As high school recruits poured in on what was seen as the front porch of a brighter future for the program, Mateos spent national signing day going out of his way to hype up incoming signees. It was yet another reason, beyond being specifically called out by players for sticking with their relationship throughout the turmoil, as to why fans and journalists alike penciled Mateos as "All In" when it comes to the new staff.

Will run through your face! 😤 https://t.co/VppdkvYJGC — Eric Mateos (@CoachMateos) December 3, 2025

He was highly successful, had a strong connection with incoming players, was clearly dedicated to the program, and, based on the steady stream of well wishes and voices of disappointment in regard to his sudden departure, was more than revered by fans.

It's a move that seems illogical on the surface outside of an unforeseen extreme difference in philosophy behind the scenes. The only true negative when it came to the offensive line was the number of sacks taken by quarterback Taylen Green, but even the most novice football fan could see Green ran himself into most of those.

He had a habit of getting happy feet, running several yards out of the back of the pocket toward the right sideline. It was as predictable as it was an unbreakable natural instinct, and SEC defensive coordinators thrived on it.

Many of the other sacks and tackles for loss, as was the case when everything broke in favor of Memphis to pull the upset over the Hogs back in September, were the result of Petrino being out-schemed by simple delayed blitzes either up the middle or off the edge.

According to Foxsports.com, Green took five fewer sacks this year, dropping from 32 to 27. However, it was far more Petrino's inability to get Green to throw the ball away and also step up into the pocket, a skill that quickly endeared back-up KJ Jackson to a weary fan base over Green late in the season, that led to those large numbers.

There was only so much Mateos and his band of physically imposing Hogs in the trenches could do. Still, Mateos has paid the price and it seems to have come with the cost of a bit of uneasiness within the fan base.

Short of bringing Pittman back to coach the line, Silverfield seems unlikely to find a more qualified assistant for the job. Even in that case, Mateos would probably win out with the fans because he has the perception of having all the strengths that made Pittman so coveted as an assistant without the baggage he picked up with some of the fan base in his later years as head coach.

Should have been signing a eric mateos contract....messed up letting him go. NOT GOOD — JOSÉ HAWG (@sayitaintsoj0e) December 8, 2025

There have been some grumblings among fans about Silverfield potentially over promising on the assistant coach front, but there was always comfort in knowing a mentally exhausting problem from a few years ago in regard to protection would remain solved with Mateos.

twitter.com

Now, Silverfield has unnecessarily created a situation where he has a lot to prove. Arkansas may ultimately end up having a strong offensive line next season under Johnson and Myers. He may more than prove himself to be a Frank Broyles level evaluator of his coaching staff, but one thing is certain.

There is now a narrative that will be analyzed by journalists and fans to the highest degree now where there previously wouldn't have been. Let's hope he is right because he took a swing at the only coach Arkansas fans currently trusted.

Hogs Feed: