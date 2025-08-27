Arkansas Razorbacks' greatest value not reflected in latest talent rankings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This year's Arkansas team is one of the more talented from top to bottom that has graced Razorback Stadium.
Recruiting mogul 247sports released its annual team talent composite ranking Tuesday and gave the Razorbacks a favorable player average of 88.16.
While Arkansas is ranked No. 23 nationally, Sam Pittman's newest team still sits No. 13 among the SEC directly behind rivals No. 21 Ole Miss and No. 22 Missouri.
Two former five stars in Jaheim Singletary and Xavian Sorey headline the list of high ranked players with transfer receiver Jalen Brown, sophomore defensive end Charlie Collins and transfer Courtney Crutchfield all ranked in the top 100 upon their college signing.
Bunch of "Old Heads"
One thing the ranking doesn't take in account for is Arkansas' wily veteran leadership from players who weren't as highly thought of during the recruiting process.
Pittman has talked about this team being bigger, stronger, faster and smarter than many teams he's coached at Arkansas. After Tuesday's press conference, coaches have embraced how old and mature this team is compared to previous years.
"I think it's really good to [have a team full of veterans], you got a lot of guys that have been in those situations like crunch time, when a play needs to be made, stakes are high and the pressures on, linebacker Stephen Dix said Tuesday evening. "You need guys that are able to sit in that heat and not fold and not flinch and that's what we got.
"Because we have so many guys here who have younger ones under us, they're going to be able to look at us for the example. That when they get in that fire, whenever need them to go, it's a long season, they'll have that confidence as well, by the example that we've set for them. It's honestly the strength that it's on defense that we have a lot of guys with experience."
Each level of Arkansas' defense has at least one veteran with Cam Ball being the leader at defensive line, Sorey and Dix in the linebacker room and Larry Worth as the man in the secondary.
On offense, the Razorbacks are led by quarterback Taylen Green, left guard Fernando Carmona and former MiLB player Monte Harrison who turned 30-years-old earlier this month.
While it could be tough to put a number on the average age of Arkansas' roster, defensive coordinator Travis Williams noticed a certain trend during fall camp that hasn't been there in the past.
"Coach T-Will mentioned it in the past, it doesn’t just go for defense, but it goes for the whole team how we’ve got a lot of guys with beards and mustaches," Ball said Tuesday. "We’ve got a lot of old heads, man. Everyone really bought in, and it all started in the grind of the spring and the grind of the summer. We expect a lot of great things out of each other this year and a lot of great things as a whole, as a team. But we all know that we’ve got to take it one practice at a time, one game at a time."
Following Pittman
With such a veteran team and cohesion among the coaching staff, it doesn't matter to them if Pittman has been sitting on the hot seat for three years running.
Dix believed in Arkansas' vision when he decided to transfer and compete against SEC competition last spring. He is confident in what type of team Pittman has built and is ready to go to war and prove all doubters wrong with Week One finally here.
"When I first hopped in the portal, I was getting recruited by a lot of guys," Dix said. "I took my visits and whatnot, but it was something about Arkansas when I came here. I told my dad, I think the night that they dropped me off in my hotel room, before I had met them the next day, I told my dad, ‘oh, dude, I want to come play here. I want to come play for Coach Pittman. I want to play for Coach Williams’.
"And just that feeling I got that same night, and when I went and told Coach Pitt that, it just felt right. Like, for me to leave there without committing, felt so wrong. You can bring up all the statistics and all the news about him being on the hot seat or whatever, but he's here, and I'm ready to play for him. This team is ready to back up Coach Pittman this year. He's our leader. We're going to follow him."