Arkansas Razorbacks have ground to make up for with electric in-state athlete
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Joe T. Robinson High School junior athlete Hakim Frampton has already made a name for himself in two states at the varsity level.
Now, the Razorbacks are in an attempt to make up ground on the electric Central Arkansas athlete ready to burn defenses as a receiver and excel as a defensive back.
Frampton, standing at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, ranks just outside of 4-star status early on as the No. 379 overall prospect in the country, No. 19 among athletes and No. 2 player in the Natural State, according to 247sports.
Arkansas was early to offer Frampton, but fell behind a bit when he moved to California for his sophomore season in 2024. Now, that he is back in Little Rock, Frampton was in Fayetteville for the weekend and had a great experience meeting with Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman.
It appears the Razorbacks staff will attempt to persuade Frampton to stay home by making sure he understands his standing as a priority recruit.
"Well, it was good to be able to spend a little time with coach Sam Pittman before the game against Alabama A&M," Frampton said. "Coach Travis Williams said my offer is committable so I can commit at any time.
"Coach Pittman said that he’s going to start building a relationship with me."
As a college prospect, Frampton is quite versatile playing both wide receiver and defensvie back for the Senators. He has great body control, agility and is able to change direction with ease weaving through opposing defenses.
His speed allows at receiver makes him a valuable offensive weapon with the ability to expose man coverage and even poke through holes in zone defenses with ease.
He is currently being pursued by several schools with offers from SMU, Auburn, Arizona State, Oregon, Syracuse, UNLV, Indiana, BYU, Iowa State, Washington, Oregon State, Missouri, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, UCLA, Hawaii and many others.
So far, three schools appear to be at the forefront for Frampton's signature although Arkansas is working to make up some ground moving forward.
"Texas A&M is recruiting me really hard," Frampton said. "Nebraska is showing a lot of love. UCLA is recruiting me pretty tough and a few others.
Coach Sam Pittman and his staff have extended offers upwards to 250 athletes in the 2027 class and welcomed quite a few recruits to town over the weekend.
Frampton wasn't alone last weekend to attend the Razorbacks game against Alabama A&M. Broken Arrow 3-star defensive back Bryson Brown and Warren's Josiah Steen are just a few notable recruits able to make it to town for unofficial visits.
Fans looking for more recruiting activity at home will have to wait awhile longer as Arkansas has a grand opportunity during its next home game against Notre Dame on Sept. 27, which ought to attract high profile athletes and viewers on their big screens at home.
While Arkansas' game against Arkansas State this weekend at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock is considered a home game, the Razorbacks will have to abide by the NCAA guideline that recruiting visits are not allowed at neutral site venues.