Arkansas Razorbacks Release Official Week 5 Depth Chart For Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Much of the same this week for the Arkansas Razorbacks Week 5 depth chart as the Hogs head to College Station to take on Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

If there is ever a time to pull off a stunner in an SEC game this season this weekend provides a grand opportunity for new coach Ryan Silverfield to record a his first signature victory in SEC play.

There's no longer any doubt who the starting quarterback is moving forward as KJ Jackson proved he can handle a heavy workload and has developed quite a rapport with starting wideout Chris Marshall.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against Texas. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Offense

QB 7 KJ Jackson ,Jr. 6-4, 225 lbs

2 AJ Hill So. 6-4, 232 lbs

RB 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

0 Braylen Russell Jr., 6-1, 228 lbs.

27 Cam Settles So., 5-11, 209 lbs.

Note: Smith is still listed as the starting running back, but Saturday against Tulsa there was a significant change as Settles moved up the pecking order. He led the Razorbacks Saturday with 11 carries for 40 yards and showed he is capable of handling the workload as a pass blocker.

Russell is another guy that looked more comfortable in the second half against the Golden Hurricane. Perhaps that can linger over into a bigger role against Texas A&M.

WR-X No. 6 Chris Marshall, 5th Year, 6-3, 213 lbs.

No. 19 Antonio Jordan So. 6-6, 228 lbs. -or- No. 1 Courtney Crutchfield Jr. 6-2 187lbs.

Note: The dreaded "-or-" probably isn't going to be taken off any time soon because the coaching staff doesn't really seem to be making any weekly changes. Jordan recorded nine snaps against Tulsa while Crutchfield didn't make an appearance.

WR-A No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th 5-10, 188 lbs.-OR- No. 4 Ismael Cisse Sr. 6-0, 198 lbs

No. 13 Jelani Watkins Jr. 5-10, 163 lbs.

Note: No changes made between these three, but Watkins seems to be playing well when given the chance. Hawkins has showed up well in the slot with six catches for 82 yards, and Cisse has emerged as the Razorbacks second-leading receiver at seven receptions for 90 yards and two scores.

WR-Z No. 3 CJ Brown Jr., 6-1, 195 lbs.

No. 8 Donovan Faupel Sr., 6-1, 201 lbs.

No. 11 Monte Harrison Jr., 6-3, 222 lbs.

TE No. 83Jaden Platt Sr., 6-5, 255 lbs.

No. 85 Ty Lockwood Sr. 6-4, 246 lbs,

No. 32 Matt Adcock Sr. 6-3, 238 lbs.

LT No. 75Kavion Broussard Jr., 6-6, 312 lbs.

No. 79 Josiah Clemons So. 6-7, 341 lbs.



LG No.71 Malachi Breland Sr. 6-5, 334 lbs.

No. 74 Terence Roberson Jr. Jr. 6-6, 322 lbs.



C No. 52Caden Kitler 5th 6-3, 303 lbs.

No. 53 Kash Courtney So. 6-4, 301 lbs.



RG No. 50 Kobe Branham Jr., 6-5, 336 lbs.

No. 73 Brooks Edmonson 5th, 6-4, 313 lbs.



RT No. 64 Bryant Williams 5th, 6-7, 335 lbs.

No. 54 Adam Hawkes Jr., 6-6, 306 lbs.

Note: Each of the five starters along the offensive line continue to play well in pass protection, but the cause of concern remains opening up holes for the running backs. Things looked signifcantly better against Tulsa, but those same holes won't likely be there against the Aggies.

Arkansas linebacker Ben Bogle before a first half snap against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Defense

DE No. 97 Quincy Rhodes Jr. Sr., 6-6, 273 lbs.

No. 88 Xadavien Sims Jr. 6-3, 308 lbs.

No. 90 Caleb Bell So. 6-3, 284 lbs.

NT No. 92 David Oke 5th, 6-2, 298 lbs. -OR- No. 91 Carlon Jones Jr, 6-2, 327 lbs.

No. 99 Danny Beale Fr., 6-5, 347 lbs.



DT No. 0 Hunter Osborne Sr., 6-4, 313 lbs.

No. 28 Trajen Odom So., 6-3, 297 lbs. -OR- No. 55 Antonio Sandel-Bascomb Sr., 6-3, 315 lbs.

JACK No. 35 Steven Soles Jr., 6-2, 237 lbs.

No. 9 Charlie Collins Jr., 6-5, 233 lbs.



LB No. 7 Bradley Shaw Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.

No. 44 Ben Bogle 5th, 6-1, 226 lbs. -OR- No. 42 Jeremy Evans 5th, 6-1, 229 lbs.

LB No. 25 Ja’Quavion Smith Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.

No. 8 Phoenix Jackson 5th, 6-0, 222 lbs. -OR- No. 10 Wyatt Simmons Jr., 6-3, 226 lbs.

CB No. 20 Joker Johnson Sr., 6-0, 195 lbs.

No. 17 DJ Hairston So., 6-2, 176 lbs.

S No. 24 Miguel Mitchell 5th, 6-1, 219 lbs.

No. 14 Kyeaure Magloire 5th, 6-3, 210 lbs.

FS No. 1 Christian Harrison 5th, 6-0 // 202 lbs.

No. 22 Tay Lockett Fr., 6-0, 185 lbs.

CB No. 2 Shelton Lewis Sr., 5-11, 190 lbs. -OR- No. 4 La’khi Roland Jr., 6-2, 195 lbs.

STAR No. 6 Khmori House Jr., 6-1, 202 lbs.

No. 13 Carter Stoutmire Sr., 5-11, 216 lbs

Arkansas Razorbacks special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford speaks to media following day three of training camp. | Jacob Davis, Razorbacks on SI

Special Teams

K No. 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.

No. 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs.

P No. 37 Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.

-OR- No. 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200 lbs.

KO No. 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs. -OR- No. 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.

LS No. 51 Adam Johnston Sr., 6-0, 225 lbs.

No. 59 Max Schmidly Sr., 6-3, 217 lbs.

H No. 37Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.

No. 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200, lbs.

KR No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th, 5-10, 188 lbs.

PR No. 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

For the fourth consecutive week, none of the defensive depth or special teams unit saw any changes.

Arkansas and Texas A&M are scheduled to kickoff Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. CT at Kyle Field in College Station. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

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