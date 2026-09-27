Razorbacks Have A Chance Against Aggies, That's All Silverfield Can Ask For

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We can go all day about what this 34-6 victory over Tulsa might mean to Arkansas, but it's time to shift focus into the eight-game gauntlet for SEC play.

For the first time in several weeks, the Razorbacks have something positive to build on.

They played cleaner, stopped a rushing attack that presented problems on paper and watched quarterback KJ Jackson continue to settle into the offense.

While none of it guarantees Arkansas has suddenly figured everything out, but Saturday provided a glimpse of what Ryan Silverfield has been trying to build since arriving in Fayetteville.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a first down reception in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Culture-First Victory

For what can be considered a first all season, Silverfield's culture of accountability showed up in a big way from a mental standpoint.

Arkansas was called for just two penalties for 30 yards with one of those stemming from an unsportsmanlike penalty from celebrating a takeaway. That's something the Razorbacks' staff can deal with — at least for one night — considering how the season has gone to this point.

"Listen, it was a clean game," Silverfield said. "Was it perfect? No... But I'm going to hold my hat on the positives and how we can keep growing. So, I think our players understood that.

"The great news is this: in wins, actually coach our guys a lot harder, right? It would've been easy to go in there the last two Sundays and just beat everybody down, the staff down, beat myself, beat everybody."

Arkansas' defense executed in a big way, limiting Tulsa to nearly 150 yards less than its average on the ground and scored 11 points off two turnovers.

"And so in those moments [from losses], you teach and learn and grow," Silverfield said. "That's how you build a team. Call it what you want. We're still, every single day, fighting our tails off to get this culture right."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield (left) talks to his quarterback KJ Jackson (right) during first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Is Jackson Ready For SEC Grind?

KJ Jackson did some good things, especially on RPO keepers when he gets a head of steam.

There are other times where he sits back in the pocket and thinks too long before throwing a pass he wishes he could have back. The junior quarterback passed for a career-high 309 yards and three total touchdowns, but his growth in efficiency over the previous two weeks will be put to the test against an Aggies defense that has been clinically dissected by Kentucky and LSU in back-to-back weeks.

There hasn't been much to cheer about for Arkansas fans in recent weeks, but the taste of winning can be the cure that shifts Silverfield's culture into fifth gear. While things might've spiraled out of control on the road against Utah, the Razorbacks have shown plenty of fight.

And with that fight brings determination and confidence that players can execute and play at a level above themselves. For Jackson, just being put in places to succeed on a consistent basis is as big of a win on the field as it is for his mentality.

Since having what might've been one of the worst games of his career in Salt Lake City against the Utes, he's responded well against Georgia and then Saturday with Tulsa in town. Jackson has completed 44-of-64 passes (70% ) for 521 yards, four total touchdowns and one interception.

"I thought KJ did some really nice things today," Silverfield said. "Pretty darn good decision making. Obviously, was a weapon [with his feet]. Anytime... you throw for over 300 yards... I think it's going to give him confidence moving forward. Pleased with his performance."

Going back to the offseason, Jackson's leadership abilities showed up each day in practice. He never got too high, or low, but was always focused on one thing and that's getting better. Even when a mini-quarterback battle took place against Georgia in Week 3, he still showed command of the offense and executed at a high rate.

“One of the positives about that young man is he’s steady Eddie,” Silverfield said. “The young man has been steadfast and I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Aggies Quarterback Marcel Reed 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What's Next?

Texas A&M has struggled mightily through the early stages of the season and will return to Kyle Field reeling from a blowout loss to LSU. The Aggies are averaging just over 345 yards of total offense (No. 112, FBS) and 31.3 points per game (No. 68, FBS).

That could provide Arkansas fans some hope their team has a chance on the road at one of the most feared environments in all of college football.

Next Saturday, it'll be a battle between one team that's building (Arkansas) and another that is feeling sorry for itself (Texas A&M) because their College Football Playoff hopes are shattered already.

That's what college football is all about.

Silverfield might not have his team where he wants them yet, but all they need is a chance.

That's exactly what they're going to get Saturday night in College Station.

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