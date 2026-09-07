FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks released its depth chart on Monday ahead of its first road game of the season against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

This will be a game between two first-year head coaches in Arkansas' Ryan Silverfield and Utah's Morgan Scalley. Both teams finished Week One with vitctories over FCS opponents, but in quite different fashion.

The Razorbacks' defense dominated most of the game while its offense could hardly move the ball in between the tackles in the run game. Arkansas did end up winning 31-14, but was far from a celebratory victory in Silverfield's debut.

For Utah, it shredded off a slow start by outscoring Idaho 59-7 from midway through the second quarter on. The Utes rolled up 633 yards of offense and should challenge an Arkansas defense that stifled North Alabama's run game to just 40 yards on the day.

After one week, here is what Arkansas' depth chart looks like going into Week Two.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson calls for the snap during second quarter against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Offense

QB 7 KJ Jackson ,Jr. 6-4, 225 lbs

2 AJ Hill So. 6-4, 232 lbs

RB 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

0 Braylen Russell Jr., 6-1, 228 lbs.

27 Cam Settles So., 5-11, 209 lbs.

WR-X No. 6 Chris Marshall, 5th Year, 6-3, 213 lbs.

No. 19 Antonio Jordan So. 6-6, 228 lbs.

No. 1 Courtney Crutchfield Jr. 6-2 187lbs.

Note: One noticeable change to this point is Jordan taking the second-team spot over Crutchfield.

WR-A No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th 5-10, 188 lbs.-OR- No. 4 Ismael Cisse Sr. 6-0, 198 lbs

No. 13 Jelani Watkins Jr. 5-10, 163 lbs.

Note: For the second straight week, Hawkins and Cisse will split time in the slot.

WR-Z No. 3 CJ Brown Jr., 6-1, 195 lbs.

No. 8 Donovan Faupel Sr., 6-1, 201 lbs.

No. 11 Monte Harrison Jr., 6-3, 222 lbs.

TE No. 83Jaden Platt Sr., 6-5, 255 lbs.

No. 85 Ty Lockwood Sr. 6-4, 246 lbs,

No. 32 Matt Adcock Sr. 6-3, 238 lbs.

LT No. 75Kavion Broussard Jr., 6-6, 312 lbs.

No. 79 Josiah Clemons So. 6-7, 341 lbs.



LG No.71 Malachi Breland Sr. 6-5, 334 lbs.

No. 74 Terence Roberson Jr. Jr. 6-6, 322 lbs.



C No. 52Caden Kitler 5th 6-3, 303 lbs.

No. 53 Kash Courtney So. 6-4, 301 lbs.



RG No. 50 Kobe Branham Jr., 6-5, 336 lbs.

No. 73 Brooks Edmonson 5th, 6-4, 313 lbs.



RT No. 64Bryant Williams 5th, 6-7, 335 lbs.

No. 54 Adam Hawkes Jr., 6-6, 306 lbs.

Note: After struggles along the offensive line, there were no personnel changes atany of the positions.

Arkansas Razorbacks JACK linebacker Charlie Collins celebrates following a forced fumble against North Alabama in the season opener inside CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Defense

DE No. 97 Quincy Rhodes Jr. Sr., 6-6, 273 lbs.

No. 88 Xadavien Sims Jr. 6-3, 308 lbs.

No. 90 Caleb Bell So. 6-3, 284 lbs.

NT No. 92David Oke 5th, 6-2, 298 lbs. -OR- No. 91 Carlon Jones Jr, 6-2, 327 lbs.

No. 99 Danny Beale Fr., 6-5, 347 lbs.



DT No. 0 Hunter Osborne Sr., 6-4, 313 lbs.

No. 28 Trajen Odom So., 6-3, 297 lbs. -OR- No. 55 Antonio Sandel-Bascomb Sr., 6-3, 315 lbs.

Note: The defensive line spots had no change after Week One. Silverfield expressed concern with the group before the season, but semed to control their side of the line against North Alabama.

Their biggest test to datewill come this week agaisnt Utah as they try to slow down quarterback Devon Dampier and running back Wayshawn Parker.

JACK No. 35 Steven Soles Jr., 6-2, 237 lbs.

No. 9 Charlie Collins Jr., 6-5, 233 lbs.



LB No. 7 Bradley Shaw Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.

No. 44 Ben Bogle 5th, 6-1, 226 lbs. -OR- No. 42 Jeremy Evans 5th, 6-1, 229 lbs.

LB No. 25 Ja’Quavion Smith Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.

No. 8 Phoenix Jackson 5th, 6-0, 222 lbs. -OR- No. 10 Wyatt Simmons Jr., 6-3, 226 lbs.

CB No. 20 Joker Johnson Sr., 6-0, 195 lbs.

No. 17 DJ Hairston So., 6-2, 176 lbs.

S No. 24 Miguel Mitchell 5th, 6-1, 219 lbs.

No. 14 Kyeaure Magloire 5th, 6-3, 210 lbs.

FS No. 1 Christian Harrison 5th, 6-0 // 202 lbs.

No. 22 Tay Lockett Fr., 6-0, 185 lbs.

CB No. 2 Shelton Lewis Sr., 5-11, 190 lbs. -OR- No. 4 La’khi Roland Jr., 6-2, 195 lbs.

STAR No. 6 Khmori House Jr., 6-1, 202 lbs.

No. 13 Carter Stoutmire Sr., 5-11, 216 lbs

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room during a first quarter punt return that was called back due to a penalty against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Special Teams

K No. 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.

No. 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs.

P No. 37 Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.

-OR- No. 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200 lbs.

KO No. 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs. -OR- No. 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.

LS No. 51 Adam Johnston Sr., 6-0, 225 lbs.

No. 59 Max Schmidly Sr., 6-3, 217 lbs.

H No. 37Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.

No. 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200, lbs.

KR No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th, 5-10, 188 lbs.

PR No. 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

From the linebacker spots through the special teams, there were no changes at all from last week.

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