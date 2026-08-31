Arkansas Razorbacks Release Official Week One Depth Chart for North Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks released their Week One depth chart on Monday as the team prepares for its season opener against North Alabama this Saturday, Sept. 5.

While most of the offensive side of the football is solidified when it comes to starters, there are some questions at every level. Most of the -or- placements are only about position battles that will bleed into Week One and will probably provide clarity after a game or two.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Offense

QB 7 KJ Jackson ,Jr. 6-4, 225 lbs

2 AJ Hill So. 6-4, 232 lbs

RB 5 Sutton Smith 5th // 5-9 // 196

0 Braylen Russell Jr. // 6-1 // 228

27 Cam Settles So. // 5-11 // 209

Appears that the coaches have settled on a three-man rotation in the backfield with Sutton Smith earning the starting nod over returning junior Braylen Russell.

WR-X No. 6 Chris Marshall, 5th Year, 6-3, 213 lbs.



No. 19 Antonio Jordan So. 6-6, 228 lbs.

-OR- No. 1 Courtney Crutchfield Jr. 6-2 187lbs.

Seeing Crutchfield and Jordan each included in the two-deep is promising as coaches have been pushing for them to make an impact in fall practice.

WR-A No. 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th 5-10, 188 lbs.

-OR- No. 4 Ismael Cisse Sr. 6-0, 198 lbs,



No. 13 Jelani Watkins Jr. 5-10, 163 lbs.

Both Hawkins and Cisse have reportedly been duking it out each day in practice and it looks like the starting role remains up for grabs. Watkins didn't join the team until the summer following a national championship with the Razorbacks men's track program.

Arkansas will probably try to utilize his speed on Saturday to see if he has a good feel for the offense given he's a bit behind at least in on the field work.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown in spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

WR-Z No. 3 CJ Brown Jr., 6-1, 195 lbs.

No. 8 Donovan Faupel Sr., 6-1, 201 lbs.

No. 11 Monte Harrison Jr., 6-3, 222 lbs.

TE No. 83Jaden Platt Sr., 6-5, 255 lbs.

No. 85 Ty Lockwood Sr. 6-4, 246 lbs,

No. 32 Matt Adcock Sr. 6-3, 238 lbs.

There were some pieces moving around with the injury of Maddox Lassiter. However, Lockwood has emerged as a pass-catcher to spell Platt a few snaps throughout the game.

LT No. 75Kavion Broussard Jr., 6-6, 312 lbs.



No. 79 Josiah Clemons So. 6-7, 341 lbs.





LG No. 71 Malachi Breland Sr. 6-5, 334 lbs.



74 Terence Roberson Jr. Jr. 6-6, 322 lbs.





C No. 52Caden Kitler 5th 6-3, 303 lbs.



No. 53 Kash Courtney So. 6-4, 301 lbs.





RG No. 50 Kobe Branham Jr., 6-5, 336 lbs.



No. 73 Brooks Edmonson 5th, 6-4, 313 lbs.





RT No. 64Bryant Williams 5th, 6-7, 335 lbs.



No. 54 Adam Hawkes Jr., 6-6, 306 lbs.







Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman David Oke (92) gets ready to play in the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense

DE 97 Quincy Rhodes Jr. Sr., 6-6, 273 lbs.



88 Xadavien Sims Jr. 6-3, 308 lbs.



90 Caleb Bell So. 6-3, 284 lbs.





NT 92 David Oke 5th, 6-2, 298 lbs.



-OR- 91 Carlon Jones Jr, 6-2, 327 lbs.



99 Danny Beale Fr., 6-5, 347 lbs.





DT 0 Hunter Osborne Sr., 6-4, 313 lbs.



28 Trajen Odom So., 6-3, 297 lbs.



-OR- 55 Antonio Sandel-Bascomb Sr., 6-3, 315 lbs.





Oke was mentioned as a returnee who had his role solidified, but USC transfer nose tackle Carlon Jones appears to be making a run for a starting nod. The former 4-star, top-100 prospect has size and potential to be a key cog along the defensive line this fall.

JACK 35 Steven Soles Jr., 6-2, 237 lbs.



9 Charlie Collins Jr., 6-5, 233 lbs.



LB 7 Bradley Shaw Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.



44 Ben Bogle 5th, 6-1, 226 lbs.



-OR- 42 Jeremy Evans 5th, 6-1, 229 lbs.



LB 25 Ja’Quavion Smith Jr., 6-1, 229 lbs.



8 Phoenix Jackson 5th, 6-0, 222 lbs.



-OR- 10 Wyatt Simmons Jr., 6-3, 226 lbs.

As Silverfield mentioned last week, Soles has been placed in the starting role at the JACK linebacker spot. There are some second-team linebacker spots still up in the air, but Arkansas will be running with Bradley Shaw and Ja'Quavion Smith as its starters much like they have since early January.

Arkansas defensive back Jahiem Johnson attempts to make a tackle during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game. | Jahiem Johnson, Instagram



CB 20 Joker Johnson Sr., 6-0, 195 lbs.



17 DJ Hairston So., 6-2, 176 lbs.



S 24 Miguel Mitchell 5th, 6-1 // 219 lbs.



14 Kyeaure Magloire 5th, 6-3 // 210 lbs.



FS 1 Christian Harrison 5th, 6-0 // 202 lbs.



22 Tay Lockett Fr., 6-0, 185 lbs.



CB 2 Shelton Lewis Sr., 5-11, 190 lbs.



-OR- 4 La’khi Roland Jr., 6-2, 195 lbs.



STAR 6 Khmori House Jr., 6-1, 202 lbs.



13 Carter Stoutmire Sr., 5-11, 216 lbs

The lone -or- is at the starting cornerback role across from Jahiem "Joker" Johnson as a pair of transfers in Shelton Lewis (Clemson) and La'Khi Roland (Maryland) are still battling it out.

Special Teams



K 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.



39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs.



P 37 Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.



-OR- 34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200 lbs.



KO 39 Braeden McAllister 5th, 6-0, 196 lbs.



-OR- 30 Max Gilbert Sr., 6-0, 201 lbs.



LS 51 Adam Johnston Sr., 6-0, 225 lbs.



59 Max Schmidly Sr., 6-3, 217 lbs.



H 37 Gavin Rush So., 6-3, 209 lbs.



34 Jesse Ehrlich 5th, 6-2, 200, lbs.



KR 9 Jamari Hawkins 5th, 5-10, 188 lbs.



PR 5 Sutton Smith 5th, 5-9, 196 lbs.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.