Arkansas Razorbacks will host talented junior safety for weekend visit

Hogs will host skilled defensive back for another unofficial visit against Alabama A&M

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson during practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson during practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. / Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is set to host one of the premier prospects from neighboring Oklahoma this weekend in 2027 consensus 3-star safety Bryson Brown.

The 6-foot, 180 pound cornerback is coming off an impressive sophomore season which included multiple scholarship offers extended to him from the likes of Arkansas, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Ohio State Penn State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Pitt and South Carolina.

Originally from Pine Bluff, Brown also hears from Tennessee, Arizona State, Kansas State and Nebraska and many others. He is the No. 347 ranked recruit, No. 32 among safeties and No. 9 prospect in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247sports.

Brown took a visit to Arkansas for its Junior Day event back in January and was able to meet the Coach Sam Pittman and several members of the defensive coaching staff.

"Junior Day was awesome," Brown said. "Got a chance to talk with Coach Pittman, Coach Travis Williams, and Coach Woodson a lot. The entire staff energy was great and the campus atmosphere is always electric at Arkansas."

Brown, along with thousands of sophomore athletes, have yet to be evaluated by major recruiting services which rate players. CBS Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming praised Brown this summer for his cover skills, speed and swagger.

Saturday's visit at Arkansas wasn't Brown's first time in town as he made multiple trips including camps, previous junior days and games. With family ties to the state, the Razorbacks have natural inroads to continue stacking its 2027 class.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis William with 2027 defensive back Bryson Brown
Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams poses with 2027 Owasso, Oklahoma defensive back Bryson Brown during the Hogs Junior Day Jan. 11, 2024. / Bryson Brown

Recruiting Rundown

The Razorbacks have recruited the 2027 class well so far with two early commitments from a pair of 3-stars Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant and Lakeland, Florida quarterback Joaquin Kavouklis.

Within state borders, Arkansas has several in-state who have already caught the eyes of college scouts. New Fayetteville Bulldogs starting quarterback Hank Hendrix moved to town after his father took a role on Pittman's staff during the spring.

He completed 274-of-389 passes for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns and only six interceptions during his sophomore season and commands the field with a cannon of an arm that stretches defenses with crisp throws on timing patterns.

Arkansas Razorbacks fullback signee Hutson Hendrix and Fayetteville High School quarterback Hank Hendrix
Arkansas Razorbacks fullback signee Hutson Hendrix (left) with his brother Hank (right) who is currently a class of 2027 4-star quarterback prospect, Razorbacks target. / Hank Hendrix-X

Junior athlete Hakim Frampton from Little Rock's Joe T. Robinson High School moved back to the state for 2025 after playing ball in California last season. He sits just outside of 4-star status ranked as the No. 376 overall player in the nation, No. 19 among his position, and No. 2 in Arkansas, according to 247sports.

Little Rock Central running back Trey Stewart is another junior prospect to keep an eye on with several schools out of state such as Miami, Missouri and Arizona State in contact with him.

The 6-foot-2, 210 pound running back doubled as a safety as a sophomore, recording
59 carries for 522 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 13 receptions for 107 yards.

His production didn't stop on offense, as he proved to be a productive safety for an upstart Central team finishing with 22 tackles, three pass breakups, two sacks and two interceptions in 2024.

