Arkansas recruiting severely limited despite getting rid of game in Arlington
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It seems like this has had to be written too many times, but Arkansas just can't get out of its own way.
The whole positive to this season was for once the Razorbacks were going to be free from giving up a home game to go play Texas A&M at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium, providing an opportunity to gain ground in recruiting. However, thanks to their own doing, the Razorbacks don't have an attractive game for recruits until, ironically, the Texas A&M game Oct. 18.
Of the first four games, the Hogs only play once in Fayetteville and that is an August game at 3:15 p.m. against Alabama A&M. Nothing about that sentence is enticing to recruits.
Around that time they are trying to get their feet under them with their own teams and they aren't about to go stand on a field and boil for hours to soak in a half empty stadium for a game against a SWAC team.
They next week is in Little Rock against Arkansas State, then the SEC opener in Oxford against Ole Miss. The following week should have been a good recruiting opportunity for a non-conference home game at night, but back in June of 2019, under the fog of the Chad Morris era, Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek signed off on a agreement to play three games against Memphis, including one on the road.
So, instead of a much needed late September recruiting week, the Hogs will be in Memphis playing in what's left of the Liberty Bowl.
To make matters worse, the Tigers were 11-2 last year, but if Arkansas wins, head coach Sam Pittman. Isn't going to get win over an 11-2 team level credit even if that is how Memphis finishes. Same for if the Hogs lose.
It's a no-win situation with negative recruiting implications piled on top. However, it should have been saved by the following week.
The Razorbacks host national runner-up Notre Dame in what is supposed to be the biggest non-conference game in Razorback Stadium history. It's got huge recruiting potential written all over it.
At least it did until the networks messed it up. Instead of a high profile to follow a huge slate of big time afternoon games, Arkansas-Notre Dame got shoved into the forgettable 11 a.m. slot.
That severely limits which recruits can come. A recruit in Dallas who gets home from his game around midnight the night before isn't going to want to get in the car a few hours later and drive to Fayetteville.
Even if his family can get him there safely, which is questionable because they too were up late and are working on little sleep, the player is going to be tired and grumpy the whole time, lending itself to a negative experience. Instead, he will go to Austin, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State. Baylor, TCU or SMU.
Either that or he will go to his team's film session, come home and take a nap, then watch a recording of the game. Either way, he is not going to be in Fayetteville enjoying a quality big game experience.
Looking at the full schedule, the Texas A&M game is the only prime recruiting opportunity. The Auburn game had potential, but it's slotted in as an early kick-off between 11 a.m. and noon.
Mississippi State is an afternoon game that can be of use, but if the Bulldogs are as bad as expected, it may be hard to get recruits in if they have better game options.
The only night game at home is going to be the season finale against Missouri in the latest part of November, which is literally the only time no one wants a night game. Recruits don't want to come freeze their tails off on rivalry weekend.
They want to go to a big game on a sunny afternoon like Texas-Texas A&M or Alabama-Auburn.
Fans are probably tired of hearing this, but if they are waiting for a level playing field in recruiting, once again, wait until next year. At that time there will be no trip to Jerry World, no game in Little Rock and no non-conference game in the Liberty Bowl.
They just have to be patient and hope the novel idea of playing home games in Fayetteville so recruits can actually come visit will pay off.