Arkansas rotating quarterbacks doesn't work against Missouri either
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tried something different in the season finale, giving freshman KJ Jackson his first career start while senior Taylen Green played in his final game inside Razorback Stadium.
The plan was simple to reward both quarterbacks for strong practice weeks and trust that a shared workload might give the Razorbacks the push they needed.
But the night still finished in a familiar place, as Missouri pulled away late for a 31-17 win.
This was not a surprise twist in a season that started wobbling in September and sailed off the rails in October hitting the ditch in November.
With Bobby Petrino coaching the Hogs for the final time as interim coach, Arkansas entered the game hoping to find clarity on offense.
Jackson delivered early, showing the calm presence the staff had praised. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 126 yards and tossed the first touchdown pass of his career.
When Petrino was moved to interim head coach, a lot of fans remembering 2010-11 expected some kind of respectable turnaround. That didn't happen, especially on offense.
The scoring play came on a strike to O’Mega Blake down the middle, a read Jackson recognized after seeing the Missouri linebacker hesitate.
It gave Arkansas a needed spark and capped what was easily its sharpest drive of the first half. For a team that struggled often to finish possessions, it was progress.
Green also played extended snaps. The senior completed 6 of 13 for 59 yards and handled several key possessions after halftime. This was his senior night, and Petrino made sure he got on the field, even after naming Jackson the starter.
Petrino explained the decision after the game, saying Jackson “earned the right to start,” but also noting that Green “put a whole lot into this program” and deserved a chance to close his career in Fayetteville. It echoed the balance he tried to maintain during a difficult stretch run.
Arkansas players backed both quarterbacks. Offensive lineman Fernando Carmona said he respected how Green handled not starting and how Jackson delivered when called upon.
He said the approach “showed the direction Arkansas is headed” if Jackson remains the future at the position.
But finding rhythm remained difficult. Arkansas scored 17 first-half points but was shut out after the break. Missouri’s front tightened, the Razorbacks’ penalty count grew, and drives stalled again as the Tigers took control.
The mistakes were costly. Arkansas committed 16 penalties for 121 yards, a total that erased momentum and created long fields against a Missouri defense that settled in quickly.
Even the successful plays felt offset by flags that extended Missouri possessions or cut Arkansas drives short. It was a theme all season, but in this finale the impact was even more visible.
Missouri, meanwhile, dominated with its ground attack. The Tigers ran for 322 yards, leaning on a physical run game that Arkansas never fully slowed.
As the yards piled up, the time of possession shifted heavily in Missouri’s favor, and the Razorbacks’ chances faded.
Missouri’s second-half surge included 17 unanswered points, turning a 17-14 Arkansas lead into another frustrating finish. For the fourth straight year, Missouri kept the Battle Line Trophy, extending its control in the series.
The loss closed Arkansas’ season at 2-10 overall and 0-8 in SEC play. It was a year defined by close calls, late fades, and an offense that never found reliable ground. Defensive breakdowns and untimely penalties added to the challenge.
With the coaching search already underway and several roster questions ahead, the quarterback position remains one of the most critical topics of the offseason.
Jackson showed enough poise to enter 2025 as a strong candidate, assuming he stays in the program. Green exits having played a key role during a turbulent year, even if the offense never fully came together.
For now, the Razorbacks turn to what comes next. A new coaching staff, a reshaped system, and a quarterback room that must settle on a long-term leader will define the winter ahead. Saturday night offered one final snapshot of both what Arkansas has and what it still needs.
Missouri didn’t overpower Arkansas with explosive plays. Instead, the Tigers leaned on long runs, controlled the line of scrimmage, and forced the Razorbacks to play from behind.
Arkansas managed only two drives longer than 26 yards and finished with 246 total yards. Missouri’s run game dictated the pace, and the Razorbacks struggled to counter.
The Tigers took over with methodical possessions and timely conversions. Arkansas’ defense bent early, then broke late, giving up rushing lanes that Missouri backs used to shift the game.
As Petrino said later, the offense didn’t give the defense much support down the stretch.
It was the pattern all season and probably a big part why Petrino likely won't be the coach moving forward for a team trying to find one.
Key Takeaways
- Arkansas played both quarterbacks, with KJ Jackson starting and Taylen Green finishing his senior night.
- Penalties and Missouri’s 322-yard rushing performance took control in the second half.
- The Razorbacks end the season 2-10 with major decisions ahead at quarterback and across the roster.