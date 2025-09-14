Arkansas schedule heavily loaded with ranked teams over final nine games
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Considering seven of the nine remaining Arkansas opponents are ranked in the new Top 25, getting off to a 2-1 start feels equal parts promising and cautionary.
After a narrow loss to Ole Miss in their SEC opener, the Razorbacks bounced back with a solid win over Memphis. Still, the real test is just beginning.
The upcoming stretch is brutal. It starts with a first-ever showdown against Notre Dame and rolls straight into a loaded SEC slate that includes Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, and Missouri. It’s a gauntlet that could define the season.
As ESPN noted in its Week 3 AP Poll reaction, ranked SEC teams are flexing early — and often. For Arkansas, that means there’s no easy path to a winning season.
Every week brings another heavyweight opponent on the schedule.
Notre Dame comes to town
On September 27, Arkansas hosts Notre Dame for the first time ever. The Irish remain a national powerhouse and are a regular in the AP Top 25 despite being 0-2 to start the season.
For Hogs coach Sam Pittman, the matchup is more than a game. It’s a chance to showcase the program on a national stage and make a statement on the recruiting trail.
Consideringhey feel they blew a chance for a win on ESPN in prime time Saturday night, it's something they desperately want to get.
Notre Dame brings their usual physical style of being tough, disciplined defense and a bruising offensive line. None of that seems to matter these days the way teams are piling up yardage and points.
That’s exactly the kind of team that has given SEC opponents headaches in the past. Arkansas will need to hold its ground in the trenches, especially after showing cracks against Ole Miss’ run game.
“Notre Dame is one of the most respected programs in the country,” Pittman said earlier this summer. “Our players know what that kind of game means.”
Vols await in Knoxville: Tough road test ahead
Just a week later, Arkansas heads to Knoxville on October 11 to take on Tennessee, a team surging behind big time quarterback play and a high-speed offense.
The Vols remain a fixture in the national rankings, and Neyland Stadium is never an easy place to play.
Tennessee’s deep-ball threat will put pressure on Arkansas’ secondary, which has struggled with coverage consistency. For a Razorbacks defense still trying to find its rhythm, this will be a major challenge.
Still, a win on the road at Tennessee would do more than boost bowl hopes — it would prove Arkansas can compete with the SEC’s best.
Home sweet home: A&M brings big-time test
After two tough games, the Hogs return to Fayetteville on October 18 to host Texas A&M and it won’t get any easier.
The Aggies, ranked in the preseason Top 10, are stacked with talent, especially on the defensive line. That could spell trouble for quarterback Taylen Green and Arkansas’ offensive front.
A&M’s offense isn’t lacking either.
With explosive playmakers at receiver, they’re capable of stretching defenses wide open. Generating a pass rush will be crucial for Arkansas, who lost by double digits to the Aggies last year. Since then, A&M has only gotten deeper.
It showed against the Irish on Saturday night.
November: LSU, Missouri loom large
Looking ahead to November, LSU awaits on the 15th.
Led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the Tigers are one of the SEC’s most complete teams, with a fast-paced offense and a defense that swarms. Every snap will be a battle.
That's followed by a road trip to play Texas. Who knows what the Longhorns and quarterack Arch Manning will be doing then.
Then comes the annual Battle Line Rivalry against Missouri.
That game has been a thorn in Arkansas’ side in recent years, with Mizzou consistently finding ways to win.
Depending on how October plays out, this game could carry serious postseason implications.
Margin for error? Slim
At 2-1, Arkansas is in decent shape but the margin for error is razor-thin. Five of their next opponents were either ranked or receiving votes in the preseason polls.
The offense isn't a concern. Through three games they have moved the ball almost at will against everybody. Their first SEC opponent also moved the ball on will against the Hogs' defense.
The key will be balance. Taylen Green has shown flashes of potential as both a passer and a runner, but he’ll need help. The defense must find a way to slow down high-powered offenses, and Pittman’s staff will need to make adjustments quickly especially in tough road environments.
If the Razorbacks can steal a win or two against ranked teams, the outlook for the season could shift dramatically.
There is no room to take a week off. That's also why Hog fans are a little uneasy.
Three big takeaways
• The next two weeks (vs. Notre Dame and at Tennessee) are critical because they could set the tone for the rest of the season.
• Key SEC matchups at home (Texas A&M, Missouri) and a tough trip to LSU will shape Arkansas’ postseason fate.
• Improvement in the trenches and more consistency on defense are non-negotiable if Arkansas wants to stay competitive.