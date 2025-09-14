Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll: Texas A&M Leaps Into Top 10 After Tight Win Over Notre Dame
Week 3 of college football is officially in the books, meaning we have a fresh new Top 25 to read through and dissect.
Here's a look at the latest rankings:
Rank
Change From Last Week
Team
1.
None
Ohio State Buckeyes
2.
None
Penn State Nittany Lions
3.
None
LSU Tigers
4.
+1
Miami Hurricanes
5.
+1
Georgia Bulldogs
6.
-2
Oregon Ducks
7.
+3
Florida State Seminoles
8.
-1
Texas Longhorns
9.
None
Illinois Fighting Illini
10.
+6
Texas A&M Aggies
11.
+2
Oklahoma Sooners
12.
+2
Iowa State Cyclones
13.
+4
Ole Miss Rebels
14.
+5
Alabama Crimson Tide
15.
None
Tennessee Volunteers
16.
+4
Utah Utes
17.
+4
Texas Tech Red Raiders
18.
New to Top 25
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
19.
+3
Indiana Hoosiers
20.
New to Top 25
Vanderbilt Commodores
21.
+2
Michigan Wolverines
22.
+2
Auburn Tigers
23.
+2
Missouri Tigers
24.
-16
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
25.
New to Top 25
USC Trojans