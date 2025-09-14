SI

Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll: Texas A&M Leaps Into Top 10 After Tight Win Over Notre Dame

A look at college football's latest rankings after Week 3.

Mike Kadlick

Texas A&M beat the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame on Saturday night.
Texas A&M beat the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame on Saturday night. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 3 of college football is officially in the books, meaning we have a fresh new Top 25 to read through and dissect.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

Rank

Change From Last Week

Team

1.

None

Ohio State Buckeyes

2.

None

Penn State Nittany Lions

3.

None

LSU Tigers

4.

+1

Miami Hurricanes

5.

+1

Georgia Bulldogs

6.

-2

Oregon Ducks

7.

+3

Florida State Seminoles

8.

-1

Texas Longhorns

9.

None

Illinois Fighting Illini

10.

+6

Texas A&M Aggies

11.

+2

Oklahoma Sooners

12.

+2

Iowa State Cyclones

13.

+4

Ole Miss Rebels

14.

+5

Alabama Crimson Tide

15.

None

Tennessee Volunteers

16.

+4

Utah Utes

17.

+4

Texas Tech Red Raiders

18.

New to Top 25

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

19.

+3

Indiana Hoosiers

20.

New to Top 25

Vanderbilt Commodores

21.

+2

Michigan Wolverines

22.

+2

Auburn Tigers

23.

+2

Missouri Tigers

24.

-16

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

25.

New to Top 25

USC Trojans

