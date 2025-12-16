Where do Hogs rank in terms of non-conference games next football season?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC released its 2026 football schedules last week, which has generated a lot of talking points.

There are the jabs put forth by the conference like new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield having to start his career against Georgia, much like his predecessor Sam Pittman, and LSU opening SEC play at Ole Miss in the Emotions of Hate Are Still Raw Bowl.

However, in a league where things can be amazingly even as teams fight for one of at least five projected College Football Playoff spots, it's the non-conference games that can make the difference between hosting a home game and sitting on the couch at home by narrowly getting bumped out.

So, while everyone else focuses on the actual SEC schedule, let's dig deeper and see which team scheduled the most valuable non-conference game.

The first thing that stands out is Week 2 is so loaded, it would be a huge task simply to rank those games alone. The second is Florida State, Georgia Tech and Clemson are playing so many SEC games that it almost feels like a tryout for a future spot in the conference.

From an SEC perspective, it feels like those teams must be nuts to add in multiple SEC games to a schedule. However, what most fans in the region forget is even with a pair of SEC teams on the list, their schedules will still be dramatically lighter than the weakest SEC schedule (which appears to probably be Texas).

No. 16

Kentucky vs. Louisville, Week 13

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (2) makes the touchdown catch over Louisville defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) in Saturday's Governors Cup college football game as Wildcats won. Nov. 26, 2022. | Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

If this were a basketball game, it would have value most seasons, but playing Louisville, an afterthought even when they are good, in Week 13 after they have driven down their value as low as possible brings nothing to Kentucky.

There's not a whole lot of difference between playing Louisville or Western Kentucky. Sure, it means a lot to those inside the state of Kentucky, but the program would get a lot more by playing West Virginia or Cincinnati if it all possible.

No. 15

Auburn vs. Baylor, Week 3

[Atlanta]

Not much to see here either. If Alex Golesh gets the win, he can claim an extra victory over a Power Four school, but that's about it. How the Bears qualified as a team worthy of a neutral site game in Atlanta is a bit of a head scratcher.

Baylor finished deep in the bottom portion of the Big 12 and hasn't been of note since leaders there allowed all kinds of the worst possible sins to take place in the name of football [and once upon a tme in basketball as well] at what is supposed to be a Christian school.

Much like was the theme during Baylor's self investigation back in the day, nothing to see here.

No. 14

Missouri @ Kansas, Week 2

Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz greets Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold after a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

One thing this game did for Missouri earlier in the year is show there actually is a rivalry the Tigers need to be playing each season rather than this fake forced rivalry with Arkansas. The SEC had no idea Mizzou could produce the kind of hate that is generated on a weekly basis across the conference each weekend.

Still, even though there is value added because of how much it matters to each team, if Missouri wins, even though it's on the road, it's still a win over Kansas. Now, if the perspective were flipped, this is a huge game for Kansas looking for a high value win over the Tigers.

No. 13

Florida @ Florida State, Week 13

Florida Gators cornerback J'Vari Flowers (6) tackles Florida State Seminoles tight end Randy Pittman Jr. (13) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While it's hard to imagine this game having much value overall, it would be a nice feather in the cap of new Gators head coach Jon Sumrall. What would make it even more valuable as a non-conference addition to the resume is if somehow MIke Norvell makes it long enough to actually coach in this game.

While it's unlikely, stranger things have happened down in Tallahassee. No one ever knows when Norvell is going to run off another undefeated season.

Still, odds are high this game doesn't mean a whole lot outside of the state of Florida.

No. 12

South Carolina @ Clemson, Week 13

Clemson wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Judge Collier (8) during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The odds of this game having value as an overall game in Week 13 are low. There's just not enough belief in Clemson to think they reach Week 13 as a potential solid win.

If South Carolina were playing this Week 1, it would hold a little more clout, but the end days of the Dabo Sweeney era are here. Thus, it's hard to get excited for this game and to think it's going to accentuate whatever the Gamecocks muster the rest of the season.

Odds are high neither team reaches this one with their head coach either.

No. 11

Mississippi State @ Minnesota, Week 2

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) runs with the ball as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Reiger (22) and linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) defend during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Golden Gophers have won 15 games the past two seasons and spent this past year breaking in redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey of Arkansas real estate fame. That means they should hold higher value next season, but finishing in the middle of the Big Ten doesn't built a lot of hype.

That being said, this is Mississippi State. Any win against a Power Four school of any flavor is a big deal down in Starkville. That win over Arizona State went a long way last year even though the Sun Devils fell apart for most of their remaining season.

No. 10

Texas A&M vs. Arizona State, Week 2

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils have a record that looks way better than they actually are. They face a terribly soft schedule in the Big 12 and, as demonstrated by their hockey team (yes, hockey) blasting No. 5 Minnesota-Deluth, 6-3, this week, literally everything is possible in Tempe.

However, this game isn't happening in Tempe. It's in College Station, which is going to serve as a stopover for the Sun Devils as they prepare to head to London to face Kansas in Wembley Stadium.

Still, if Texas A&M can grab a win before its value fades, there is good reason to keep this one in the Top 10.

No. 9

Ole Miss vs. Louisville, Week 1

[Nashville]

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) and head coach Lane Kiffin react after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss is breaking out the only way to get value out of Louisville — play them Week 1 with a brand new coach at the helm. Sure, Pete Golding is technically coaching the playoffs, but this will be his first game without Lane Kiffin's staff there potentially sabotaging him.

That's why if the Rebels can take down the Cardinals, which wouldn't have drawn much attention in the previous few years at Ole Miss, it will be a big win. It will even resonate with AP voters who are skeptical as to whether Golding is the man in Oxford.

No. 8

Alabama vs. Florida State, Week 3

Only Alabama can extract value out of a flailing Florida State program that is half a breath from firing its coach, even if it is a Week 3 game. However, since it's a revenge game that can save head coach Kalen DeBoer's career in Tuscaloosa, this game has way more value than it should.

If the Tide wins, ESPN will act as if Alabama just marched into Ohio State and won by 30. If they lose, everyone other than the fans at Alabama will forget it ever happened.

However, that might be just enough to keep Norvell around for yet another season. It was enough this year for him to claim five wins is a big improvement over the two wins the year before to keep his job.

No. 7

Arkansas @ Utah, Week 2

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Prior to the announcement of Kyle Whittingham retiring, this would have easily been a Top 5, possibly Top 3 game as far as value. Still, if the Hogs go to Utah and take down the Utes in what will be a dramatically different environment than what Arkansas faced when going to nearby BYU a few years ago, it will be a magnificent boost for new coach Ryan Silverfield and an automatic hot seat starter for the new Utah coach.

After a win like this, Silverfield would be playing with free money and one would have to assume there is plenty of promise ahead as far as how quarterback KJ Jackson is handling his role in the new offense.

Then again, Arkansas handily dispatched a Cincinnati team fresh off an appearance in the four-team College Football Playoff to open the 2022 season coming off the Hogs' best year in forever, and it resulted in a patented 7-6 season, which might be a blessing for Silverfield considering the schedule.

It will certainly require a high profile win over Utah to get there.

No. 6

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Week 13

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Jaden Reddell (23) and tight end Oscar Delp (4) knock down the last pass over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Each year this game has had just a little more value as Georgia Tech coach Brent Key continues to build his program in Atlanta. However, despite how good the games have been, there's not quite as much for Georgia to gain from the game.

Key faces the same problem Clark Lea faces at Vanderbilt. Can he stay in contention for the ACC championship without quarterback Haynes King?

If the money is right, it's likely Philo time at Georgia Tech, as in Aaron Philo. The red-shirt freshman looked strong against Garner-Webb, but again, it's Garner-Webb.

Should the Yellow Jackets hold it together for a full season, this could be a playoff preview, which would make the game much more valuable.

No. 5

LSU vs. Clemson, Week 1

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney congratulates LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) after LSU beat Clemson 17-10 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin desperately needs a win during Week 1 after all the chaos he has caused. If he loses to a Clemson program that has lost respect over the past few years, his seat will get hot quick.

There was a time this would be at the top of the list, but Dabo Swinney's inability to truly adapt to the current NIL era has watered down these season opening games against the Tigers. This is definitely a bigger deal with a LSU loss than a win over Clemson.

Either way, it will be worth a watch at least in the multiview. This game should provide mild interest at worst for the first week of the season, a week that has slowly lost its value in recent years.

No. 4

Vanderbilt vs. NC State, Week 3

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia celebrates after defeating Kentucky at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because people automatically have low expectations of the Commodores, getting a win over any Power Four school, much less an NC State team that has the ability to compete for the ACC championship for most of the season, a win in this game could be quite valuable.

However, the most valuable aspect of winning this game is showing Vanderbilt is more than Diego Pavia. Clark Lea is a great coach, but the perception from the outside is he stumbled upon gold with Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers, something that can hardly be replicated.

Lea managed to steal 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis and also kept a rather solid defense all season long, but odds are low Curtis is able to come in and be a high level superstar in the SEC while so young. There's growing required and he needs a strong receiver corp to even have the slightest shot.

However, a win in Week 3 after a couple of weeks to figure it out with whomever takes over the helm at quarterback would be a huge statement for the Commodores.

No. 3

Oklahoma @ Michigan, Week 2

Oklahoma's Sammy Omosigho (7) celebrates a play in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner and the University of Michigan Wolverines at the Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nearly 10 million watched this past season as Oklahoma firmly planted a boot to Michigan in Norman in what turned out to be one of the 15 most viewed football games of the season. Fortunately for the Sooners, this win held and became a key resume piece to easily getting them into the playoffs.

This game would be higher except the Wolverines don't have a coach and it's hard to tell how a search will play out this late into the game after so many schools fought for candidates last week. Obviously, Michigan and its wealthy donor base will have the Wolverines able to enter into conversations not even Penn State was able to go fail at, so it's somewhat safe to assume there will be someone with a certain level of competency.

However, considering there is a push to clean house in Ann Arbor, there's no telling who is going to make that decision. Either way, going into "The Big House" and coming away with a win should carry a lot of weight early in the season no matter who walks out the tunnel with the Wolverines.

Unless it's a recently retired John Cena. If it's Super Cena, it's over because it's only gonna take five key plays.

No. 2

Tennessee @ Georgia Tech, Week 2

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws past Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut (2) during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Tech was a dominant team for must of the season. The Yellow Jackets just ran out of gas late as expectations became too heavy of a burden to bear.

Brent Key's team lost three of its last four, including a close one in a rivalry game against eventual SEC champion Georgia. The Volunteers will be getting a fresh Georgia Tech in its home stadium, hungry to finish the run and looking to secure a key resume win.

No one knows what to expect from either team, but if it's a night game, the one guarantee will be that it's gonna be wild. Both could win their conferences just as well as they could fall to middle of the pack or lower.

The one thing that is certain is the Yellow Jackets carry more than enough respect to get a huge bump in ranking early on if Tennessee wins a close one. Should it be a blowout either way, the prevailing team won't get as much credit for the win as it will be assumed the loser is headed for a season of disappointment.

No. 1

Texas vs. Ohio State, Week 2

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (18) tries to tackle Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) in the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025. | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Longhorns learned the hard way this season, it's not wise to shoot at the top if the team isn't ready to be early 2010's Alabama level dominant. There is value in getting a win over a Big Ten stalwart, but going out and embarrassing the SEC by losing to them has major consequences.

There's no freebee losses as an SEC team when it comes to number of losses, especially out of conference, unless the name Alabama is across the jersey. That being said, Texas should be much more prepared for the game than last season.

The Longhorns were running a woefully unprepared Arch Manning out in this game earlier this season. It wasn't until the final two or three games of the year that he began to figure out how to play the position at an average level.

That's all Texas would have needed to win this season. Reason holds that Manning should be playing at a slightly higher than average level at the beginning of next year.

That is unless he gets beat out for the job in the spring or unexpectedly slips into the transfer portal in hopes of being the next savior of his family alma mater, Ole Miss. Whether Steve Sarkisian has the guts to make it a true quarterback competition remains to be seen, but either way, the Longhorns should be good enough to pull out what is the most worthy game of not only Week 2, but the entire non-conference.

The question is whether Texas can handle what is expected to be the weakest of the SEC schedules once the deed is done.

