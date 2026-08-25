Arkansas Signs Another Transfer DB Thanks to Louisiana Court Ruling

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas signed Liberty transfer DB Brylan Green on Tuesday according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, marking another addition to the Razorbacks' secondary in a flurry of litigation-related transfer portal additions throughout college football.

Arkansas has signed former Liberty standout safety Brylan Green, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Was a three-year starter and 2023 All-American. pic.twitter.com/IeVBEwN8Ua — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 25, 2026

Green became eligible for a fifth season of college football thanks to a temporary restraining order in Louisiana. He then entered the transfer portal before signing with Arkansas.

Notably, Green and the Flames beat Arkansas in Fayetteville in 2022, handing the Razorbacks and Sam Pittman a shocking loss.

Green totaled 141 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and six interceptions in four seasons at Liberty, including five picks during the 2023 campaign, in which he earned Conference USA All-Conference First-Team honors. He had the sixth-most interceptionsof any player in the country.

Green is the third addition in the secondary for Arkansas thanks to court rulings, though he may be the only one who gets to play. Caleb Wooden and Sean Williams were initially granted a fifth year of eligibility and joined Arkansas' roster, though an Aug. 21 ruling in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals made both Wooden and Williams ineligible.

Former Arkansas RB Rashod Dubinion sued for a fifth year of eligibility on Monday and posted a video on social media Tuesday that may be hinting at a return to Arkansas for the former Razorback.

In addition to his duties in the secondary, Green also returned 19 punts for 186 yards for the Flames, having a career-long 45-yard return in 2024.

His addition to Arkansas' roster gives the Razorbacks and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts even more depth to work with in the secondary, especially if Wooden and Williams are ruled eligible before the seasons begins on Sept. 5.

Arkansas ranked No. 101 nationally in passing yards allowed, No. 102 in interceptions, dead last in the SEC in scoring defense, and No. 13 in the league for passing defense.

The overhaul has been a steep one during the offseason. The addition of Green gives the Razorbacks 22 total secondary transfers, four incoming freshman and one holdover from the Sam Pittman era.

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