Razorbacks Add Final Non-Con Opponent To 2027 Football Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will begin its 2027 football season in a rebranded CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium against a team it has never played before.

Per a report from Matt Jones of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas will play Gardner-Webb on Aug. 28, 2027, in Fayetteville in what will be the first meeting between the two programs. Gardner-Webb plays in the FCS and is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Arkansas has finished its 2027 football schedule with a season-opening game vs. Gardner-Webb.



It will be the earliest game on record for the Razorbacks.https://t.co/mwTKBdbKvh pic.twitter.com/6OgB3pmW48 — Matt Jones (@ByMattJones) August 20, 2026

The report sets up Arkansas' 2027 non-conference slate as the first three games of the season for the Razorbacks, with Gardner-Webb coming to Fayetteville on Aug. 28, Arkansas traveling to Tulsa to play the Golden Hurricane on Sept. 4 and Oklahoma State paying a visit to Razorback Stadium on Sept. 11.

Arkansas will play Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas and Alabama in Fayetteville next season and LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Missouri and Mississippi State on the road in SEC play, giving UA six games in Fayetteville and six on the road.

Arkansas plays Tulsa at home this season on Sept. 19 and traveled to Oklahoma State back in September 2024, losing 39-31 in double-overtime.

Jones reported that the Aug. 28, 2027, game between Arkansas and Gardner-Webb will be the earliest in the year that Arkansas has ever played a football game.

Gardner-Webb's football program is relatively young, with the Runnin' Bulldogs fielding their first squad in 1970. The team moved up to Division I in 2000 and is entering its first season as an OVC member after the merger between the OVC and the Big South Conference ended.

Gardner-Webb is 281-322-2 all-time and won the 2022 Big South championship along with the 2023 OVC-Big South title. The Bulldogs went 7-5 last season and open their 2026 campaign against Austin Peay on Aug. 27.

The last Power Four school Gardner-Webb played was Georgia Tech on Sept. 6, 2025, with the Yellow Jackets taking a comfortable 59-12 win. The Runnin' Jackets' only game against another SEC squad happened in 2007, with Gardner-Webb losing 31-15 to Mississippi State.

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