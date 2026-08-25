Former Arkansas RB Teases Return To Hogs After Suing For Fifth Year Of Eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE — Only 12 days before Arkansas opens its 2026 season against North Alabama, the possibility of adding another fifth-year player is afoot.

Rashod Dubinion, who played for the Razorbacks from 2022-24 and then played at Appalachian State in 2025 under former Arkansas TE coach Dowell Loggains, is planning to sue for a fifth year of eligibility and enter the transfer portal, according to a Monday report from On3's Pete Nakos.

Former App State RB Rashod Dubinion plans to file a lawsuit for a 5th year of eligibility and enter the NCAA transfer portal, his rep @agentjshields tells @On3.



Former Arkansas transfer rushed for 1,756 career yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry with 12 TDs.… pic.twitter.com/oyRF3rQsBM — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) August 24, 2026

If that fifth year is granted, Dubinion wouldn't hit the same snag as Caleb Wooden and Sean Williams, both of whom joined Arkansas' roster after a Colorado court ruling allowed NCAA athletes from the Class of 2022 to get a fifth year of eligiblity, just as all of their successors who go on to play college athletics will moving forward.

Williams and Wooden are currently in limbo thanks to an Aug. 21 ruling in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. However, athletes who filed lawsuits in state court do not fall under that new ruling, nor would Dubinion.

Dubinion said in an Aug. 22 social media post that he needed, "help understanding and navigating the process of this 5th year thing. I’ve been told many different things."

I’m a c/o 22 recruit that never red shirted. I need help understanding and navigating the process of this 5th year thing. I’ve been told many different things. — Rashod Dubinion (@Shod161) August 22, 2026

While he hasn't explicitly posted anything pertaining to his impending lawsuit or announced what school he would transfer to, he did post highlights from his time at Arkansas on Monday with the caption, "Natural State."

One social media post doesn't mean anything definitive, but a return to Arkansas wouldn't be the worst thing for Dubinion. Coming back to the school he played at for three years would make sense as he navigates his final year of football.

On the other hand, Arkansas' running back room is a crowded one at the moment. Sutton Smith and Braylen Russell are expected to split a bulk of the reps in the backfield, while Cam Settles, Jasper Parker and Markeylin Batten could all see the field as well. Freshman TJ Hodges, a Bryant native, has also been impressive in fall camp.

With that said, Dubinion likely would see a few reps, given his wealth of experience. He was productive during his time at Arkansas, rushing for 888 yards and eight touchdowns in his three seasons with the Razorbacks. He ran for 868 yards and four scores at Appalachian State in 2025.

Dubinion's breakout performance came in the 2022 Liberty Bowl against Kansas, where he ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in Arkansas' thrilling 55-53 triple-overtime win over the Jayhawks. He hit the century mark only one other time in an Arkansas uniform, running for 112 yards against Louisiana Tech in 2024.

While there's plenty of talent in Arkansas' RB room, he would be a fit for Tim Cramsey's offense, which prominently features running backs in the passing game. Dubinion has consistently been a solid receiver out of the backfield, catching 69 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns in his collegiate career. That includes a career-high 27 receptions for 170 yards at App State last season.

There's a ways to go before an announcement would be made if Dubinion is returning to UA — there's been no word yet as to if he's won his case — but it's certainly not out of the question that Arkansas adds a third fifth-year player at the eleventh hour.

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