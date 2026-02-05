Arkansas' Silverfield on Mission to Restore Perception of Hogs with Former Players

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was a time not too long ago when the Arkansas Razorbacks program welcomed former players with open arms.

No sense of entitlement, no invitation for help, no input from them.

These are a bunch of men who put their blood and sweat into a program only to be repaid with nothing.

It's not that these former Arkansas players like Peyton Hillis deserve it themselves, but the current players on the roster don't truly understand what it means to the a Razorback and lack perspective from former players who do.

"I understand how important that Arkansas is on the front of our jersey & what it means not only in our community but to our former players."



Hillis doesn't want special treatment, but he would like access to a team that he was deeply invested in many different positions. He is still the only Arkansas alum to grace the cover of popular the NFL video game franchise Madden NFL 12.

The former Conway star turned NFL brute wants to help his school in any way possible, even if it's just as an ambassador.

"Since I've left college, we haven't had a coach that really does reach out at all, you know, and that it's great that [Silverfield's] doing that. Because I know the guys that I play with, we talk and you know that's always been a point of conflict with us, like we've not felt welcome back in the hometown. So I really appreciate that, and I'll be looking forward to it."

Restoration of Pride

Even David Bazzel has beaten the drum continously, recently saying most of the trophies that ought to be on display in Razorback Stadium in some capacity are collecting dust in a Rogers storage faciltiy.

Arkansas is a place that was once a national title contender for decades.

Lou Holtz's first team had the most NFL talent of any team in school history and went on to rout Oklahoma in the 1978 Orange Bowl. There's an argument to be made that the Razorbacks should even claim the Rothman Poll's championship after going 11-1 with a lone four-point loss to Texas.

The 1964 championship team, numerous Cotton Bowl trips, 10-win seasons, Southwest Conference championships, SEC divisional titles, the lone BCS bowl appearance, each of those deserve to be celebrated. Players from those teams deserve to be welcomed in and treated like kings.

Arkansas Razorback fullback (22) Peyton Hillis celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Arkansas defeated LSU 50-48 in triple overtime. | Matt Stamey-Imagn Images

In a time where Arkansas' grip as a nationally relevant program has gone off course, it's time to hit the reset button, but it might be too late. And even if that's the case, it's exactly what Silverfield is attempting to do. He wants to right the wrongs of an athletics department that's taken the football program for granted.

This is a football program that has now slipped outside the Top 25 in all-time wins for the first time since the days of Frank Broyles.

Baseball can be a title contender annually.

Basketball has pieces in place to return to the glory days of Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson.

The goal at Arkansas shouldn't be bowl eligibility, but to return to the standard of being a Top 15 program with championship aspirations.

Football meant something to this university. It meant something to the football administration. Winning was all that mattered for a very long time.

Now, there are excuses on top of excuses as to why it can't happen instead of resolving said issues in what is a vastly different landscape than it was just a decade ago.

For the sake of Arkansas football, it's much better to have everyone together and it appears Silverfield is on a mission to change that.

