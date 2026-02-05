NCAA Reportedly Denies Trinidad Chambliss’s Appeal for Sixth Year

For the time being, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’s college football career appears to be over.

Chambliss’s appeal for a waiver to play a sixth year has been denied, according to a Wednesday evening report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

As of mid-January, the 23-year-old’s attorneys are seeking an injunction in Mississippi state court that would allow Chambliss to play another season for the Rebels, which is expected to be heard on Feb. 12, per Thamel. Chambliss’s bid for eligibility rests upon the fact that he missed the entire 2022 season due to persistent respiratory issues connected to a chronic case of tonsillitis. He also redshirted in ‘21.

Both of those episodes took place while Chambliss—a native of Grand Rapids, Mich.—played for Ferris State from 2021 to ‘24. After leading the Bulldogs to a Division II national title in ‘24, Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss. Stepping in for injured quarterback Austin Simmons, Chambliss guided the Rebels to a College Football Playoff berth and took home offensive MVP honors in the Sugar Bowl. He finished eighth in the Heisman voting and ended 2025 as the SEC’s leading passer.

With or without Chambliss, Ole Miss and new coach Pete Golding are scheduled to open 2026 on Sept. 5 against Louisville in Nashville.

