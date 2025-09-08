Arkansas still unproven as Rebels have SEC win already before showdown
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.. — Arkansas may be 2-0, but those wins came against lighter opponents in Alabama A&M and Arkansas State. Ole Miss is better than that.
Now, the Razorbacks face their first real test of the season against the Rebels on the road. While Arkansas’ offense looks efficient, the pace and pedigree of the Rebels present a fresh challenge.
Right now, optimism is high becuase the Hogs looked good in the college equivalent of preseason games. Arkansas probably could have started backups all over the field and still won both games by three touchdowns.
Arkansas' Bright Spots, But Still Untested
Quarterback Taylen Green has dazzled early, throwing for six touchdowns against Alabama A&M and adding 239 yards and four more touchdowns the following week against Arkansas State, plus a rushing score to boot. On the ground, Mike Washington Jr. has been a reliable force.
But here’s the concern. Neither opponent had the speed or experience that the Rebels pack. No Power-Five opponent has yet challenged Arkansas, and this matchup may reveal whether Green and the Razorbacks offense can run up and down the field at will against SEC-caliber pressure.
Ole Miss’ Experience Shows Up in Names
At Ole Miss, sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons has emerged as a real point of confidence. After throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia State, he looks to manage the game effectively.
Like every new quarterback, he's made mistakes in judgement. His interceptions against Kentucky looked about the same as Green's pair against Arkansas State.
Wrong read and turnovers results. There are big people coming at them in an angry mood and it happens.
On the ground, Kewan Lacy crushed 108 yards and three scores in that same opener. His physical running style gives Ole Miss a reliable ground dimension. The Hogs have that, too, with Washington and Braylen Russell.
And wideout Harrison Wallace III is making his presence felt with a breakout 130-yard receiving performance. These players aren’t just names, they’re proven contributors.
Razorbacks’ Depth vs. Rebels’ Ready-Made Stars
The Razorbacks have weapons like Green and Washington Jr., but most haven’t faced the kind of elite SEC defenses they’ll see Saturday. Meanwhile, Ole Miss leans on Simmons, Lacy, Wallace, all experienced and successful at this level.
This is one of those games that could head either way simply because there's not enough data for any kind of reasonable projecting. Handicapping teams playing their first real opponent that could have comparable talent throws all of that sideways.
Maybe that running up and down the field untouched carries over to the big boys. Often it doesn't.
History Suggests Close Games, But 2025 Could Shift the Tone
This rivalry has been tight with six of the last 10 games were within one score, even though last year’s lopsided result came courtesy of Ole Miss’s offense.
This year, the narrative could shift if Simmons, Lacy, and Wallace continue to dominate. That running game is starting to look like something that could prove to be a problem for opponents.
Just remember Kentucky is struggling primarily because of their offensive dysfunction. Mark Stoops' defenses are always pretty good.
Compariing the Hogs' score against Arkansas State can't be measured the same way the Rebels' win over the Wildcats can be. Don't make quick judgements.
Key Takeaways
• Arkansas shines early but remains untested — Taylen Green and company haven't played a Power-Five opponent yet.
• Ole Miss has proven SEC contributors — Austin Simmons, Kewan Lacy, and Harrison Wallace III give the Rebels experience and explosiveness.
• This game could redefine momentum — A Razorback win might silence doubters, a Rebels win shows their upper-tier offensive threat with a running game.