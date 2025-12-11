Arkansas’ transfer ranking keeps sinking as football results drop too

Arkansas fans love optimism. They hand it out every winter like it’s free brisket at a tailgate.

Even the most loyal Razorbacks believer may need stronger glasses to see good news in recent SEC transfer rankings.

Danny West over at HawgSports put together the recent history of the transfer rankings and it helps explain the miserable record on the field the last few years.

Ryan Silverfield is supposed to bring fresh energy, tougher habits, and better results.

But before the Hogs can make any sort of climb, the new coach must deal with the growing reminder of how the program has handled the transfer market in recent years.

If you’re searching for momentum, you may want to expand that search radius.

Transfer rankings are not perfect, but they usually show who improved and who simply hoped the calendar flipping would fix problems.

The past four years of Arkansas’ haul paint a picture that looks familiar to anyone who has watched the football team’s record: a strong start, followed by a slow but steady drop toward the lower half of the SEC.

That trend is what Silverfield inherits. Not exactly a gift basket. More like a garage sale box marked “figure this out.”

The Hogs had SEC top-five finishes in 2022 and 2023, which suggested actual forward movement.

Then the league’s heavyweights noticed that transfers are useful — yes, even Alabama and Georgia needed a hobby — and Arkansas’ place began drifting south like a November cold front.

Silverfield knows the next portal window beginning January 2 is vital. A 15-day stretch to change the roster, the season, maybe even the mood of the fan base. But for now, the past four years set the stage for how much work remains.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a first down in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Early momentum fades for Arkansas

Back in 2022, Arkansas landed at No. 5 in the SEC transfer rankings. The Razorbacks signed eight commits, including five 4-stars.

Not bad company behind Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, and South Carolina. Hogs fans could squint and see a path.

But the top dog that year was Ole Miss, which collected 20 transfers with nine 4-stars. Arkansas was competitive, just not explosive.

And yes, Georgia didn’t even qualify for the rankings, but they seemed to survive the year with whatever players they left lying around.

Momentum carried into 2023, when Arkansas reached No. 4 with 19 commits and five 4-stars. Another solid finish. The Hogs sat ahead of Kentucky, Florida, Texas A&M, and others.

This was supposed to be the point where Arkansas built real transfer muscle. A foundation. A trend line pointing up.

Instead, like many Razorbacks drives, the moment passed. And the next possession did not look much like the last.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Rohan Jones tries to break away from Auburn Tigers defender in game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Rankings slide as league speeds ahead

By 2024, Arkansas dropped to No. 11. The Hogs signed 23 commits with three 4-stars. Still productive, but not impactful.

Not when Ole Miss again parked itself at No. 1 with 26 commitments, including a 5-star and seven 4-stars. The Rebels seemed to treat transfers like a grocery run. Arkansas’ bag wasn’t empty, but it didn’t have much name-brand cereal, either.

Below the top tier sat Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina. All ahead of the Razorbacks. All pushing Arkansas farther into the middle of the pack. The Hogs could still compete, sure, but the hill was growing steeper.

Then came 2025—proof that quantity does not always outrank quality. Arkansas pulled in 31 commitments, the largest total of the four-year review. Yet the Razorbacks still finished No. 9 with only five 4-stars.

The league didn’t exactly wait around. LSU surged to No. 1 with 18 total commitments and a staggering 12 4-stars. Ole Miss, Missouri, and Auburn followed.

So Arkansas brought in more players but did not climb. A familiar theme. Razorbacks fans might call it déjà vu. Opposing fans might call it Tuesday.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver O'Mega Blake runs after making one of his 7 catches against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Silverfield’s task grows clearer

This is the roster math Silverfield walks into. The Arkansas job always requires patience, creativity, and a willingness to fix problems you didn’t create.

But the transfer window has become the SEC’s version of a crowded street market. You either bargain well, or someone else walks off with the better players.

Silverfield knows the story. He understands that ranking No. 9 in 2025, No. 11 in 2024, and sliding from the early-year highs is not the path to a turnaround.

The Hogs need not just more players but difference-makers. And they need them fast.

To be fair, transfers don’t guarantee wins. But recent results show that falling behind in the portal usually leads to falling behind everywhere else.

Arkansas fans don’t need another chart to confirm that.

Key takeaways

Arkansas’ SEC transfer rankings have dropped each year since 2023, matching the program’s on-field slide.

The Razorbacks signed more players in 2025 but did not climb the conference ladder.

Ryan Silverfield’s first offseason hinges on reversing the trend when the portal opens January.

