Arkansas vs. Auburn: Prediction, TV Channel, Kickoff Time and Everything Fans Need to Know

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn are part of one of the weirdest outcomes of any regular seasons series with the road team winning in each of the previous five meetings dating back to 2021.

The Tigers last defeated the Razorbacks at Jordan Hare Stadium in 2020 when a backwards lateral by former quarterback Bo Nix bounced behind him, which by rule would've been recovered. However, the play was blown dead despite an instantaneous recovery by Arkansas safety Joe Foucha but was overturned by the SEC review team.

A couple of plays later, Anders Carlson split the uprights on a 37-yard field goal as Auburn pulled out the 30-28 victory.

The Razorbacks fell short during home games in 2021, 2023 and 2025 while pulling off wins at Auburn in 2022 and 2024.

Another notable storyline for this game is the head-to-head record between both first-year coaches Ryan Silverfield and Alex Golesh dating back to their time together in the American Conference.

Silverfield holds a 3-0 record over Golesh, including a come from behind 34-31 victory at Memphis last season.

Game Information

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Auburn Tigers

Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT

Venue: Jordan Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala.

TV Channel: SEC Network

Radio: Arkansas Razorbacks Sports Network

Series Record: Auburn leads 21-12-1

Betting: Auburn (-10.5), O/u: 52.5 total points (FanDuel)

DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson warms up prior to game against Tennessee Volunteers. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

What ESPN Thinks

The Football Power Index model doesn't give Arkansas much of a chance in this one to pull off a road upset as double-digit underdogs. In fact, the Tigers are given an 80.4% chance of ending their two-game skid and pulling within one game of bowl eligibility.

SIlverfield's team had a slim chance of righting the ship and getting bowl eligible prior to the 34-10 loss to Missouri on Saturday (3.8%). Now, the Razorbacks have just a 0.7% chance of reaching the six-win mark, but that would take winning three of the team's final four games, which includes victories over redhot South Carolina, Texas and LSU.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt are the only SEC teams currently projected to finish with losing records.

ESPN FPI (SEC) Rankings

1. Georgia

2. LSU

3. Alabama

4. Texas

5. Ole Miss

6. Tennessee

7. Missouri

8. Florida

9. Texas A&M

10. South Carolina

11. Kentucky

12. Oklahoma

13. Auburn

14. Mississippi State

15. Arkansas

16. Vanderbilt

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh looks on during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Golesh Is Saying

After pulling off a road upset of then No. 1 Georgia midway through October, Auburn has taken a couple of step backs by allowing 83 points in two straight losses to LSU and Ole Miss.

Golesh is focused on getting back on track and there may not be a better team to do that against than Arkansas, a program still trying to find its footing under Silverfield.

"This is a big one for us because it's the next one and you're playing a football team that, in a lot of ways, is trying to, in year one, find their true identity, as is anybody in this conference," Golesh said. "We have to go play our best football on Saturday, and we have to go find a way."

If there's one edge that Golesh's team might have against the Razorbacks is his prior success against defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. He led USF to an 18-16 win in The Swamp against the Gators last season, where Roberts served in the same capacity.

While the personnel might be different, some of the defensive concepts are the same, and that's something Golesh hopes leads to more explosive plays on offense.

"They do so many different things and they pressure so much, we have to be able to go handle the pressure," Golesh said. "I bet I sound like a broken record here, but we have to establish the run game and we have to get the quarterback settled and be able to go and not live in third-and-longs, which you saw on Saturday.

"It worked for a little bit and then it doesn't work. It's a terrible place to live. We have to be efficient on first and second down. We have to be more explosive offensively, and we’re working hard to do that."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during the second half against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Nilsen Roman | Hogs On SI Images

What Silverfield Is Saying

The Tigers play at a pretty quicky pace, which is a staple of the hybrid-Josh Heupel offense that Golesh learned under during his time at UCF and Tennessee from 2020-22.

"Obviously, we faced them three times at our previous stop. This will be our fourth time going against them, and every year provides different challenges," Silverfield said. "They're unique, but that tempo, you got to be ready."

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown will face off against a Silverfield coached team for the third time in his college career on Saturday. He's thrown for at least 250 yards and rushed for 100 yards in each game despite both resulting in losses.

"I mean, he does everything," Silverfield said. 'He makes reads, he understands, I think in when anytime you're dealing with a quarterback that's been in the system with 40 starts, he's going to know right? It's like having an extra coach on the field."

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