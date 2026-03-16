Bad Weather Moves Razorbacks' Spring Practice Inside Walker Pavilion

Bad weather pushed the first spring football practice for Arkansas indoors Sunday, but the work still began for a program learning new routines under first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

Rain mixed with winter weather around Fayetteville forced Arkansas to move the opening workout into Walker Pavilion. Inside the facility, players and coaches started the first step of spring drills while installing new ideas and focusing on fundamentals.

It was the first official practice of the spring session, and much of the day focused on details rather than full-speed competition.

Silverfield stayed busy throughout the workout. The Arkansas head coach moved across the indoor field from group to group, stopping briefly with each unit before heading somewhere else.

Earlier in the week, Silverfield joked he might cover about five miles during a practice while checking on every position group.

ALL IN LET’S GO 🗣️🗣️



Full mic’d up video of Coach Silverfield coming soon on @HogsPlus pic.twitter.com/ovkarte3pc — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) March 16, 2026

During the 12 practice periods media members could watch Sunday, it looked possible he might reach that number.

The Razorbacks practiced in shorts and spider pads during the opening session. Nearly every player other than the quarterbacks wore padded guardian caps over their helmets.

Those caps are designed to reduce the impact of heavy collisions during practice and now include Razorback logos on the sides.

Coaches brought energy to the field as well. Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey worked with a headset on and frequently reminded players about protecting the football during drills.

Running backs coach David Johnson moved around the drill area while working with Braylen Russell, Sutton Smith and the rest of the running backs.

At times, assistant coaches appeared almost as active as the players as they demonstrated technique and shouted instructions.

Spring Ball starts NOW 🐗‼️ pic.twitter.com/ifp7p3glS9 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) March 15, 2026

Quarterback competition begins early

One of the biggest questions this spring involves the quarterback position.

Silverfield said before practice began that the competition would include multiple segments where different quarterbacks lead the offense.

Sunday followed that plan.

Redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson worked with the first offense when the Hogs moved into their opening full-unit drill.

Redshirt freshman transfer AJ Hill led the second group during that same period.

Hill also started a few of the passing drills that focused on quick throws and short routes.

During one of those sequences, Hill threw a pass to running back Sutton Smith, a former teammate from Memphis.

The early rotation suggested both quarterbacks will receive plenty of opportunities during spring workouts.

Arkansas coaches will continue evaluating the position as practices continue through the next several weeks.

Practice structure shows changes

The practice schedule also looked different from recent seasons.

Arkansas began the workout with a special teams period before moving quickly into unit drills.

By the third practice segment, players were already working in position groups.

The change reflected the approach of the new coaching staff as they organize practice time during the spring.

About 30 visiting coaches and prospects stood along the sideline watching the drills.

Brey Cook, the program’s manager of alumni and high school relations, said the number of visitors should increase as the spring session continues.

The larger staff size also helped create additional practice looks.

During one drill period, tight ends coach Morgan Turner even stepped in as a simulated defender while the offense worked against stand-in defenders.

Offensive line brings size

Early unit drills showed a large offensive line group working together with the first offense. Center Caden Kitler and right guard Kobe Branham returned as starters from last season.

They were joined by left tackle Kavion Broussard, left guard Malachi Breland and right tackle Bryant Williams.

The five linemen averaged nearly 320 pounds across the front. Both guards were listed at 332 pounds, giving the middle of the line significant size.

Kitler’s listed weight of 300 pounds made him the lightest member of the group.

The offensive line will be important as Arkansas continues installing its offense this spring.

Ball security a major message

One theme repeated again and again during practice — protecting the football.

Arkansas finished last season with a minus-11 turnover margin. That number ranked among the worst totals in the Power 4 conferences.

Because of that, the coaching staff emphasized ball security during several drills.

Cramsey explained how the message is being repeated throughout the program.

“That's our philosophy,” Cramsey said. “It's a lifestyle. It's not something you do every now and then. It's not something you pick up. It's not something you try out … When you're walking with a book, you hold on to that son of a gun tight.”

The phrase “OTB,” meaning “own the ball,” appeared frequently during practice.

Cramsey said players will continue hearing the phrase as they work through spring drills.

“The team that has a higher turnover margin has a much better chance of winning,” Cramsey said. “We preach it. We live it. It's on the walls: ‘OTB.’ We'll get the whole community starting to say ‘OTB’ and ‘TTB.’ And to me that it is the lifestyle you do. It's something we talk about all the time and that's how you become better at it.”

During one drill, receivers practiced securing the football immediately after making catches while coaches watched closely.

Transfers add depth at running back

Sunday also gave coaches an early look at two transfer running backs.

Sutton Smith, who transferred from Memphis, displayed quick acceleration during position drills. At 5-foot-9 and 193 pounds, Smith is the shortest back on the roster, but showed strong burst during workouts.

Michigan transfer Jasper Parker offers a different style.

The 6-foot, 205-pound runner showed smooth footwork during a route-running drill and used powerful hands while knocking aside medicine balls during a blocking exercise.

As more team drills are added later in the spring, coaches should learn more about how both players fit into the running back rotation.

Defense mixes combinations

Defensively, Arkansas rotated several players through early unit periods.

The defensive line group included Quincy Rhodes, Charlie Collins, David Oke and Hunter Osborne during one sequence.

At linebacker, Bradley Shaw and transfer Ja’Quavion Smith worked together.

The defensive back group featured safety Miguel Mitchell alongside transfers Christian Harrison, La’khi Roland, Jaheim Johnson and Carter Stoutmire.

The combinations shifted from drill to drill. As it was pointed out by just about everybody, those groups will change quite a bit, probably from practice.

Several players are expected to speak with reporters Monday before the team returns to the field Tuesday for practice No. 2. Exactly what we get from that probably won't be that deep or insightful.

Arkansas will hold another practice Thursday before the team pauses activities for Spring Break.

For now, the Razorbacks have completed their first step of the spring.

Bad weather moved the opening session indoors, but the work of building the next season has already started.

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