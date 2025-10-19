Best Razorback runners: D-Mac easy No. 1 but No. 2 will shock some fans
This is the second in a series of articles listing the greatest players in the history of Arkansas Razorbacks football, broken down by position. Today, we start with the top running back in a rich history of Razorback runners, who was honored at halftime of Saturday's game against Texas A&M. This is primarily based on their careers as Hogs but time in the NFL also matters.
He would be the top choice on this list for lots of schools. His credentials are impeccable, his talent immense, and his trophy case overflowing.
There's no question he deserves the title of "Greatest Razorback Running Back." It's likely he'll never relinquish that honor.
Many argue he's also the greatest football player among all the legendary Arkansas Razorbacks -- regardless of position.
Those folks say his nickname could be "G.O.A.T." for greatest of all time. Perhaps, but most Hog fans already know him as "RunDMC."
In his last regular-season game in 2007, McFadden led the Hogs to a 50-48 triple overtime road victory against No. 1 LSU.
He ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per rush. He also took direct shotgun snaps like a quarterback in what was called the "Wild Hog" offense.
He took one of those snaps and dashed 73 yards for a touchdown. He also threw a TD pass, completing 3-of-6 passes for 38 yards.
Chiseled at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, McFadden ran a blazing 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 4.33 seconds, exceptional for a back of his size.
When God created a running back, many would say he had Darren McFadden in mind.
DMC dominated SEC while rewriting record book
McFadden's path to Fayetteville never seemed in doubt as the Little Rock native was Arkansas Player of the Year in 2004 while starring at Oak Grove High School.
Once he was on the UA campus months later, it was quickly obvious he was the key to Arkansas' run-first offense under the direction of coach Houston Nutt.
He ran for 1,113 yards as a freshman, the 18th-best single-season total in Arkansas history. That was just a teaser of what was to come.
Here's a look at some of the Razorback records McFadden still holds at age 38:
- No. 1 season rushing (1,830 yards, 2007).
- No. 2 season rushing (1,647 yards, 2006).
- Career rushing record (4,590 yards, 2005-07).
- No. 1 game rushing (321 yards, 2007).
- Most career 100-yard rushing games (22).
- Most season 100-yard rushing games (10, 2007).
- Most career rushes (785) and season (325, 2007).
It's not just the numbers, though, as impressive as they are. McFadden had the speed to run outside and reach the end zone from anywhere on the field. And he had the grit and power to consistently run between the tackles while shredding SEC defenses.
Awards filled trophy case but should've won Heisman
McFadden's biggest problem after the 2006 and '07 seasons was making sure his wardrobe was fancy enough for all the awards ceremonies he attended.
His on-field dominance and brilliance earned him countless accolades and recognition in the race for the country's top trophies. Here's a sampling:
- Two-time first-team All-American (2006-07).
- Two-time Doak Walker Award as top running back (2006-07).
- Walter Camp Award as country's best player (2007).
- Two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2006-07).
- Two-time runner-up Heisman Trophy (2006-07).
Note the last two items on that list above. McFadden was voted the SEC's best player and finished a second by a wide margin in the 2006 Heisman voting behind Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, who led the No. 1 Buckeyes to an unbeaten regular season before losing 41-14 to No. 2 Florida in the BCS Championship game in Arizona.
But in 2007, D-Mac was the unanimous choice by SEC coaches as the league's Offensive Player of the Year. Yet he was runner-up, by a modest margin, to another SEC player as the Heisman went to Florida quarterback Tim Tebow.
Small consolation for McFadden but he won the Walter Camp Award in 2007, which goes to the nation's best player as voted on by FBS coaches and sports information directors
Ever humble, an obviously nervous Tebow acknowledged McFadden and Colt Brennan, the Hawaii QB who finished a distant third.
Run DMC led the Hogs to the SEC Championship Game in 2006 as a sophomore but they lost 38-28 to Florida and starting quarterback Chris Leak.
McFadden was even better as a junior, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest in Hogs history. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
Below is entertaining video of McFadden's career highlights, certainly worth watching for any true Razorback fan.
NFL beckons quickly, McFadden plays for another decade
The NFL was watching closely as McFadden ran his way into the Razorback record book. As a result, he tied Hall of Famer Dan Hampton as the Hogs' second-highest NFL draft pick -- behind one of the quarterbacks on this list.
D-Mac's combination of size and speed plus his abilituy to run equally well inside and outside the tackles, made him an attractive NFL prospect. Plus, he was especially durable in his Arkansas days; he still owns UA records for career and season carries.
The Oakland Raiders drafted McFadden in the first round, with the No. 4 overall pick, and signed him to a six-year, $60 million contract, with $26 million guaranteed.
He played 10 years in the NFL, seven with Oakland and three with the Dallas Cowboys, although he was hurt the last two season and only played in four games.
His best season was 2010, his third, starting all 13 games in which he played and rushing for 1,157 yards, averaging 89 per game. He caught 47 passes for 507 yards and totaled 10 TDs, seven via the run.
He gained 1,089 yards in 2015, his only full season with the Cowboys after Dallas owner and former Razorback Jerry Jones signed him.
McFadden totaled 7,535 yards rushing and receiving as a pro and scored 33 TDs.
Keep reading to learn the rest of my top five Razorback running backs, plus the rest of the top 10. But first, check out this recent interesting interview with McFadden, who grew up with 11 siblings.