Is Cade Otton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton is listed as doubtful for Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons due to a knee injury.
Otton, who has played in all 13 of Tampa Bay's game this season, appears unlikely to play in this matchup, a tough blow for a Bucs offense that has been struggling as of late. On the bright side, Tampa Bay appears poised to welcome Mike Evans back into the lineup from a broken collarbone that has sidelined him since Week 7.
This season, Otton has 66 targets, 46 receptions and 430 receiving yards for the Bucs. He has not caught a touchdown in 13 games.
With Otton expected to miss this game, I'm eyeing another Bucs pass catcher for my favorite prop bet on Thursday night.
Best Bucs Prop Bet vs. Falcons
Mike Evans Anytime TD (+145)
I’m buying Evans (questionable) to find the end zone in his return to the lineup, as the Buccaneers have struggled mightily to find a red zone target this season.
Baker Mayfield and company are just 25th in the NFL in red zone touchdown percentage (50 percent), and they only have 19 touchdowns in the red zone overall.
Evans is a big target that could change things on the goal line, and he does have a red-zone score (his only score) this season.
Even though he was banged up early in the season, Evans was still targeted 32 times across four games (though he left two of those early). He should be heavily involved in the game plan on Thursday night.
