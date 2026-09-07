Big Picture Monday: What We Think We Know About Arkansas Going Into Week Two

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Going into Saturday's game at Utah, first-year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield knows he has a lot to improve on if the Razorbacks have any hope of pulling off an upset out West.

There are some positives to sort through, especially on the defensive side of things. However, most of the concern sits in the trenches as the Razorbacks' offensive line, which was considered a strength going into the season hardly showed up for a pebble fight on Saturday.

While there are some worriesome issues in the trenches, there are some minor fixes that could pay off in a hurry if Arkansas wants to find holes in Utah's defense Saturday.

Arkansas Razorbacks left tackle Kavion Broussard looks to block during the second half against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Offensive Tackles Hugely Underwhelmed

Any time two tackles look like they're on skates for most of the game against an FCS opponent, there is a feeling that it could result in a long season.

Left tackle Kavion Broussard showed protection issues going back to the spring game, but Louisiana transfer Bryant Williams either wasn't 100% going into the UNA game or is not athletic enough to prevent pressure from edge rushers.

Managing pad level will be key to what Arkansas can do offensively and it just wasn't there on Saturday. Utah is going to bring some sophisticated looks from the outside, but uses leverage to their advantage along the interior to open up room for linebackers to make plays.

The Utes' Week One opponent in Idaho did some good things on offense throughout the first half that made things a little interesting. There were zone read concepts off the tackles when Utah applied pressure, and the running backs took advantage of it and were able to get a head of steam for some big plays.

There was even a play on 4th-and-1 with 11:09 in the second quarter that Vandals quarterback Joshua Wood handed it off up the gut to Hayden Kincheloe, who picked up the first down against 10 Utah defenders in the box. The Razorbacks should have a stronger run game, especially in the A-gaps for Sutton Smtih and Braylen Russell to have success.

That can only happen if Silverfield and his staff dedicates time to at least fix pad level and in run blocking concepts.

Arkansas Razorbacks JACK linebacker Charlie Collins celebrates following a forced fumble against North Alabama in the season opener inside CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

Linebackers, Secondary Showed Promise

If there was an area of concern going into the season it was mostly about the secondary and how a 21-man overhaul impacts overall improvement in pass defense.

Outside of a single busted coverage early in the fourth quarter when defensive back DJ Hairston Jr. tripped up which allowed Xavier Johnson to break open for a 59-yard dash to the Arkansas 16-yard line to give the Lions another scoring opportunity.

The Razorbacks forced UNA into just 94 yards of total offense outside of that one big play and could find some success against a Utah offense that opened up the dam in the second half against Idaho.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts put his "Creeper" scheme to good use with multiple players applying pressure against UNA, but didn't show enough in a base scheme to tip-off Utah.

There were some bright spots such as backup linebacker Ben Bogle in 12 snaps, STAR's Khmori House and Carter Stoutmire, Charlie Collins, Bradley Shaw, Christian Harrison and others that showed the defense is athletic enought to provide pressure from different areas.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier is a dynamic dual-threat, but if Arkansas can hurry him up in decision making while the secondary limits space for him to throw, the Razorbacks could sneak in and steal a win at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Ismael Cisse celebrates after scoring a touchdown against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

Top Wide Receivers Emerge

KJ Jackson completed 24 of his passes to 12 different receivers on Saturday, but there were a few options at wideout who stood out among the rest.

Of course, Chris Marshall is Jackson's No. 1 target and received that attention with seven catches for 78 yards on 10 targets against the Lions. The 6-foot-3 receiver showed off his balance after contact, keeping his eyes downfield and catching anything that touched his hands.

CJ Brown caught three passes for 37 yards on six total targets, but mostly spent the day taking short passes for extra yardage. He displayed more elusiveness on the perimeter than his previous two years on the roster, which is a noticeable addition to his game from receivers coach Larry Smith.

After sitting out last season with a broken wrist, Ismael Cisse finally made his debut for the Razorbacks with a 20-yard touchdown off a quick screen and did the rest of the work for paydirt.

Known for his dependability in the receiving game before his injury last summer, former quarterback Taylen Green and the offensive coaching staff raved about him.

Fellow slot receiver Jelani Watkins caught just one pass for six yards, but most of his work came on sweeps to the outside where he could show off his track speed. He had run called back after a phantom holding call against Broussard.

He finished the day with 27 yards on three touches, but should see more action against a Utah team that does allow receivers to roam open.

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