Arkansas Football Concern Index: 3 Biggest Concerns Entering Season Opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' first depth chart of the Ryan Silverfield era doesn't provide many reasons for immediate alarm.

The two-deep is largely settled, upperclassmen dominate the top 44 spots and only a handful of freshmen have forced their way into prominent roles.

That doesn't mean the Razorbacks enter the season without questions going into their first game against North Alabama. Before Arkansas can finally spot the ball, here's where certain position groups land on the preseason Concern Index.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson looks to pass during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game. | KJ Jackson, Instagram

Quarterbacks: Level 2

KJ Jackson has taken sole possession of the starting job with AJ Hill assuming the role of his backup.

The rising junior (players are no longer referred to by redshirt years, apparently) was laser focused throughout fall practice in nearly everything coaches threw at him. Silverfield and his offensive staff raved about his abilities in all the drills, but does have accuracy issues on occasion.

His game tape, albeit in a different offense, does show he is a gamer even when things start to break down. Sometimes taking the black jersey off when the lights come on allows a player to be free and operate his unit just fine.

"More than anything is the confidence for that signal caller. I think that’s so important," Silverfield said. "In this situation, once it became clear, I didn’t think it did us any good to just keep waiting because, hey, North Alabama’s not going to know. I think ultimately, you want the players, the receivers to know ‘here’s the guy.’"

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Ismael Cisse during spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Wide Receivers: Level 3

Chris Marshall can't do it all on his own.

There are other key options such as CJ Brown, Jamari Hawkins and Ismael Cisse, but the Razorbacks are going to need guys like Antonio Jordan, Courtney Crutchfield, Donovan Faupel and Jelani Watkins to step up.

Even 31-year-old Monte Harrison found his way onto Monday's depth chart behind Brown and Faupel, which is a testament to the work he's put in after recovering from a broken foot in the season opener last season.

North Alabama is going to throw some odd looks at the Razorbacks' receivers that they usually won't see in the SEC. So, it might be a chess game in early drives before they figure out and the levee breaks.

"I've got confidence in our wide receivers that they'll be able to get the job done. But it's going to be a challenge," Silverfield said on Monday. "We're going to see different techniques. We're going to see a different defensive scheme than we faced.

"North Alabama, in essence, they face … even though they may list themselves in a 4-2-5 structure, it's more of a 3-3 stack with another middle safety runner, No. 22, that can play a variety of different deals. And so, whether they're playing zone coverage or man, we’ve got to be able to find the holes in it and make it work.”

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Defensive Line: Level 3

There is some concern along the defensive line going in due to all the fluidity going on with moving guys around. There is an interesting "-or-" at the defensive tackle spot between David Oke and USC transfer Carlon Jones that might not have been expected earlier in the offseason.

"I think at all those positions and so many others there's going to be a rotation because you may end up seeing a guy that was maybe a second string D-line on the depth chart or an or that may get more reps than the guy listed ahead of him. I think part of that is the rotational things.

"No different than D-line Hey, what are we trying to see? What are we facing? Is it a tempo team? Is it a 13 personnel team? So a lot of that is, but feel really confident with those guys all in the two deep."

It will be interesting to see what the rotation will look like at that spot because SIlverfield doesn't want to see his guys along the line playing so many snaps like Cam Ball did last season. This also could also be a situation of Jones living up to his recruiting evaluation after signing as a top-200 prospect with the Trojans two years ago.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.