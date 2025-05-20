Blake's love for football keeps him engaged at all times
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks were in need of a physical downfield target in the passing game with so many contributors gone from last season.
Charlotte transfer wide receiver O'Mega Blake was one of Arkansas' most highly rated signees out of the portal after leading the FBS with 25 yards per reception. The 6-foot-2, 180 pound wideout started his career at South Carolina where he received four starts as a redshirt sophomore, catching 19 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns.
Blake initially committed to East Carolina for the spring of 2024, but would enter once again before enrolling during the summer with the 49ers. His big play ability was on display with 32 receptions for 795 yards and nine touchdowns for a Charlotte team that went 5-7 overall.
With this his third time as a transfer, Blake was the No. 114 ranked player in the portal and No. 24 among wide receivers, according to 247sports.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman defended his transfers like Blake early on, understanding there is a period of transition with new additions. Once the former Charlotte receiver figured out what offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino asked of him, a light flickered and he began making plays in spring practice expected of him.
"I thought it's like anything, sometimes we forget that when we played or when these guys play, that there's always a learning curve, not necessarily an athletic curve," Pittman said during spring practice. "It's a learning and at times you'll see him play a little slower than what, let's say a one-on-one, because he's always looked really good in one-on-one. For the last three practices, he's really showed up. So, he just likes playing football."
With as many extra reps taken with the one's as two's in practice, it seems like Blake's efforts to be a key option for returning starter Taylen Green is working.
"[Blake] caught a really nice pass," Pittman said. "I think Madden [Iamaleava] was the one that threw it to him. His head was here and he went back the other direction in a one-on-one drill. So, I think his confidence is growing and certainly our confidence is growing in him as well. Over the last three practices, I think he's really had good practices."
One admirable key that players can learn from Blake is how much he loves playing football without regard to what role he plays. Coaches have come away impressed by his ability to remain engaged throughout the entirety of a game, whether it can be a long, grueling offensive drive with a score followed by playing special teams as the lead tackler, he wants to be on the field at all times.
"The greatest thing about us practicing one day and off the next, you have plenty of time to watch every rep of independent drills, to watch every rep of special teams, to team and all that," Pittman said. "And so you get an idea, and then you get body language ideas, you know, where they're at.
"O’Mega Blake, [special teams coordinator] Scott [Fountain] was talking to him about, ‘Can you play a nine-play drive and be our gunner?’ And he said, ‘Coach, I love to play football. Do not take me off the punt team.’ You know, those type things. So you start learning a little bit more about guys who have the love for football. Because in all honesty, you can be as talented as you want, and [if] you don't love the game, you're not going to be a very good player."
Arkansas ranked in the Top 10 as far as yards per pass but only exceeded a pass of 30+ yards on 18 occasions in 2024. Petrino admits it took a while for the offense to come to Blake but began to blossom a bit toward the end.
"Yeah, he has [emerged as a threat]," Petrino said. "It's taken him a while. I was hoping he would start quicker than that, but he has really come on in the last, I'd say three practices. Shown his explosiveness, his ability to make the plays, got him down the field I think the last two practices a lot, which is we need."