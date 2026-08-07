Branham's Conditioning Comment A Slight Indictment of Pittman, Former Arkansas Staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If it were any hotter in Arkansas right now, it'd be time for the devil to come challenge the folks at Ozark Folkways to a fiddle-playing contest.

The warm temperatures that always dominate the summer months in the South have been especially prevalent this week as Arkansas football begins fall camp, but there is a major difference between how well the Razorbacks are combating the heat this year as opposed to last.

That became apparent on Thursday when offensive lineman Kobe Branham, who started 11 games for the Razorbacks last season, was asked how he's improved since the end of spring football.

"I'd definitely say strength and conditioning," Branham said. "Compared to last year, there's no way I could be doing or running the type of runs we [ran] at OTAs. Compared to last year, we didn't do anything similar to that, and I can see a big difference on the field."

While not necessarily a scathing indictment of former head coach Sam Pittman, it's notable that Branham feels that he was more prepared for the harsh conditions of fall camp, which will translate to Arkansas' three home games in September that will likely be somewhat toasty.

Apr 2, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham (50) gets back in line for the next drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive back Khmori House, who transferred to Arkansas from North Carolina over the offseason, credited strength and conditioning coach Noah Franklin for his improvement over the summer.

"I think I got stronger over the summer," House said. "My conditioning, my wind, I think I could go for a pretty good amount of time compared to spring ball. I'm pleased with Coach Franks, his program and how much we ran. In the moment, it's like, you don't want to do it. But now that we're two practices in, it feels good."

Franklin, like offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey and wide receivers coach Larry Smith, followed head coach Ryan Silverfield from Memphis, joining the Razorbacks in December 2025.

He spent the last six seasons as the Director of Athletic Performance at Memphis under Silverfield and like his head coach, has NFL experience, as he joined the staff of the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

The physicality and conditioning required in practice, of course, isn't a 1:1 match to what the Razorbacks will need in their Sept. 5 season opener against North Alabama or their subsequent 11 games.

But it's a good sign that two starters for the team feel that their strength and conditioning is in good hands as the Hogs practice in the dog days of summer.

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