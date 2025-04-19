BREAKING: Hogs land pledge from versatile edge defender
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Troy Trojans defensive end Phillip Lee has committed to Arkansas, according to his X account.
The 6-foot-4, 240 pound defensive end can also line up as an edge rusher at linebacker and has proven himself as a productive defender in the Sun Belt over his three year career.
Lee has appeared in 34 games for the Trojans while recording 53 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks with most of his production coming last season.
Despite an impressive 2024 season, Lee is only ranked as the No. 400 overall transfer currently in the portal and No. 43 defensive end, according to 247sports rankings.
Other programs who have reached out to him are UCLA, Nebraska, Purdue, Florida State and Georgia Tech.
He can also be disruptive in passing lanes, impacting throws, forcing incompletions and growing as a defender throughout his junior campaign.
Last season, Lee was Troy’s No. 2 defender and top pass rusher along the front seven, according to Pro Football Focus.
As a versatile defender in the front seven, Lee finished second on the team last season with 20 quarterback pressures and was only credited with just five missed tackles.
While not being used to defend in the pass game, he did force one negative play on the only pass he was targeted against in 2024.
Lee was a 3-star out of First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Fla., and was ranked at No. 1,491 overall and the No. 82 defensive end for the class of 2021, per 247sports. He committed to Troy over offers from Florida International and Georgia Southern.
Arkansas' expectation this spring is for the defense to bring multiple looks instead of a single scheme this season.
Adding someone versatile as Lee gives defensive coordinator Travis Williams an extra option whether to defend the run or pressure quarterbacks.
"I think it’s year-to-year. So you go in and you say, ‘Okay, as a defensive coordinator, we’re this,'" Williams said April 10. "We’re four-down, we’re going to be attacking, we want to rush the passer. And then you’ve got to, okay, like last year, three-high, that’s not in my background, right?"
Certain teams require certain looks which is why Arkansas had so much success against pass oriented offenses compared to finesse units that spread the field.
"We played Tennessee and then boom, it pops up," Williams said. "You go out and you play Texas and it pops. Whatever we got to do to win the game.
"Travis Williams could be stubborn and say, ‘We this and this.’ Okay, well, can we stop this particular offense with this particular scheme? So it’s just trying to be as multiple as possible and giving our guys a chance to be successful on the field."
The Razorbacks have a rather inexperienced defensive front this spring as senior defensive tackle Cam Ball is the only returner.
Arkansas wasn't the most aggressive team along the front seven as team ranked No. 59 nationally with only 26 sacks in 13 games in 2024.
There are some other young players who have spent time in development under defensive line coach Deke Adams.
A trio of former 4-star pass rushers Quincy Rhodes, Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson will attempt to break into the main rotation while transfers Justus Boone (Florida), David Oke (Abilene Christian) and Ken Talley (Michigan State) look to factor in.