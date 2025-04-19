BREAKING: Razorbacks continue hot streak with transfer DB's pledge
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continue a stretch of transfer recruiting prowess with the addition of Maine transfer defensive back Shakur Smalls, he tells Hogs on SI.
Prior to his weekend visit at Arkansas, he was ecstatic about the opportunity to possibly play in the SEC.
The 6-foot, 205 pound cornerback has been one of the top FCS defenders in the country throughout his career after signing with Maine during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Smalls is now the third of four transfers in town for an official visit to commit to the Razorbacks along with Julian Neal (Stanford) and Trent Whalen (Kent State).
Smalls has appeared in 38 games over the past five seasons and has posted 164 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 20 pass break-ups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. He stated earlier this week that Arkansas plans to use him primarily as a nickelback or safety.
With over a dozen scholarship defensive backs, Arkansas is likely figuring things out depth-wise, but the potential addition of a FCS standout like Smalls is hard to pass up. Smalls is also in contact with primarily SEC and Big Ten programs, his agent tells Hogs on SI.
Arkansas is under the direction of first-year defensive back coach Nick Perry who takes over a unit that has been one of the worst among FBS teams in two of the previous three seasons.
The Razorbacks have struggled mightily against the pass in 2024 as the secondary plummeted to No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game.
As a whole, the Razorbacks' defense finished No. 73 nationally, allowing 376 yards and 25 points per game which was good for No. 66 among FBS teams. Perry takes over after spending several years in the NFL, most recently with the Seattle Seahawks where he served as a quality control assistant.
Arkansas has restructured its secondary this offseason after being in desperate need of developing depth in the secondary after a difficult 2024 season. The unit has been hampered this spring with the injury bug as Cincinnati transfer Jordan Young continues his recovery.
The Razorbacks added Quentavius Scandrett (Eastern Michigan), Caleb Wooden (Auburn) and Kani Walker (Oklahoma) during the winter portal period. Pittman has been pleased with the defensive backs' desire to work and get better after finishing No. 111 nationally in pass coverage last season.
First year cornerback signee Keshawn Davilla was one of the top ranked prospects coming out of the JUCO ranks this cycle as the No. 1 player at his position, No. 6 overall nationally, according to 247sports. Pittman said the Northwest Mississippi Community College athlete is fighting for a spot in the rotation.