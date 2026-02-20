Silverfield Sets One Major Requirement to Be Part of Arkansas Program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's a reason Ryan Silverfield is the new coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

After a great start to Sam Pittman's tenure from 2020 through the first few games of 2022 things changed. Basically from the second quarterback KJ Jefferson tried to jump over the goal line against Texas A&M from a few yards out, leading to one of the most dramatic fumble returns in college football history, the Arkansas program never seemed to recover.

That led to a series of events where the Hogs couldn't quite get over the hump beyond seven-win seasons, and eventually things fell apart. It opened the door for Silverfield to make the short move from Memphis where he previously sustained a Tigers' program as an American Conference contender on a regular basis.

Now, he will be tasked with re-establishing the Razorbacks brand by holding players and coaches accountable going into the 2026 season.

When Silverfield first took the job, he had 48 hours to convince high school seniors that Arkansas was the place for them, including several in-state prospects headed elsewhere.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield leads Day 1 of offseason workouts for the first time ever with the Razorbacks. | Razorback Communications

He had to meet with his new team, each player individually, to determine whether they were going to be the right fit for the Hogs' new culture. That starts with a rebuild from the ground up with hopes it takes over the locker room and administrative office like wildfire.

Getting off on the right foot as a new coach in the SEC is an absolute must. The consequences come swiftly otherwise.

There's no looking back. Silverfield doesn't want his players returning from last year's team thinking about what happened in 2025, and certainly not worried about the losses that took place.

With a smirk on his face during the "See Ball, Get Ball" podcast with David Pollock, he deflected having bragging rights after beating the Razorbacks last season while at Memphis. None of that matters beccause it's a clean slate and he's ready to roll into the future.

"First, it was a whirlwind," Silverfield said. "Like any coach that took over these jobs, 48 hours to sign a high school signing class. Two days to introduce myself and convince them why they need to come to Arkansas.

"What I did is every single kid I met with, even guys that were talking about 'Hey Coach, I want to come back. I'm thinking about leaving.' I looked them straight in the face and said, 'Understand this.' Even kids we were recruiting out of high school and in the portal. 'You're going to come here and we're going to work and I don't want you to be afraid of the work.'"

That type of attitude will surely weed out those who want it and who don't. In college athletics, it is imperative that athletes are grinders not only on the field, but also in the classroom to meet the standard of being 'All In' for Silverfield's program.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach coach Ryan Silverfield calls the hogs during a timeout in the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"I want you to love football," Silverfield said. "Understand we're going to have to be a little bit different here at Arkansas. We've got to get this place back to where it needs to be."

Since the doinked field goal against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium during the 2022 season, Arkansas has a record of 17-30. With the program at ground level, Silverfield knows he has to do things a little different at his new school.

He is willing to confront those shortcomings head on without a doubt in himself that he can be the guy who changes the narrative surrounding the state of Razorback football.

"Something has gone on the last few years that has not allowed us to have the success and it's my job, so this is not a blame game," Silverfield said. "This is not a woe is me. This is 'Hey, how do we get Arkansas back on the map? Whoever I'm meeting with, whether it's a staff member, coach or high school player, transfer portal guy, we're going to have to work.

"We're going to hold each other accountable and we've got to raise this thing to a new level."

The love for football and desire to win has a better shot at paying off than a program that appears to be going through the motions like Arkansas' has over two of the past three seasons.

Silverfield wants his new team to shift its mental approach to help improve the team's approach incrementally throughout the offseason.

"What's going to separate us in February, what's going to separate us in April, what are we doing this summer from all our opponents from Week 1 all the way through?" Silverfield asked. "We get to play football this year. What's going to be different about us?

"Not just the chip on the shoulder because that only last so long. But maybe we're built a little bit differently. Maybe we act a little bit differently. Maybe that means studying more film, making better decisions in everything we do. I just want our guys to have that mindset going in and get rid of this losing mindset and let's have this winners approach and hopefully that equates to doing better week in and week out."

Hogs Feed: