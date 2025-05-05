BREAKING: Razorbacks land Florida State transfer receiver
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Florida State transfer Jalen Brown has committed to Arkansas, according to 247sports.
The 6-foot-1, 174 pound wideout spent his redshirt freshman season with the Seminoles. He started two games last season in nine appearances while posting eight receptions for 75 yards with four catches resulting in first downs.
Brown signed with LSU out of high school as the No. 91 overall prospect in the 2023 class, No. 14 among wide receivers and No. 19 ranked athlete in Florida, according to 247sports.
He chose the Tigers over 33 other offers including Michigan, Texas A&M, Auburn and many others.
Brown is now Arkansas’ second addition from Florida State in the past 10 days as his teammate, quarterback Trever Jackson, signed with the program April 24.
Jackson played one snap against Charleston Southern during the 2024 season which resulted in a two-yard rush in the latter stages of the fourth quarter.
Jackson will have four seasons of eligibility remaining after spending his freshman year as the scout team quarterback.
The former Seminole signed as the No. 89 overall ranked quarterback and No. 1,216 overall transfer in the portal. He signed with Florida State's No. 11 ranked recruiting class as a 4-star prospect, No. 391 overall, No. 26 passer and No. 54 athlete in Florida, according to 247sports.
Arkansas' portal haul consists of 31 players and currently ranks No. 10 in the SEC, No. 17 nationally, according to 247sports portal rankings.
The Razorbacks' offense was one of the best in the FBS with 246 chunk plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which ranked No. 3 nationally, an improvement from just 139 such plays (No. 108) in 2023.
Arkansas made an effort this offseason to be a tad more explosive with several smaller, shiftier receivers combined with taller, physical options like sophomore Monte Harrison, Florida/Pitt transfer Andy Jean and Charlotte transfer Omega Blake.
Arkansas produced the SEC's leading receiver in 2024, Andrew Armstrong, who caught 78 passes for 1,140 yards and one touchdown in 2024. He signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins following the NFL Draft last weekend.
Even when it seems Arkansas might be done adding players to its roster this offseason, coach Sam Pittman continues to pull out surprises including the addition of linebacker Andrew Harris from UCF.
Hawaii transfer wide receiver Dekel Crowdus also received an offer from the Razorbacks last week along with interest from Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Washington State and many others.
The former 4-star prospect originally signed with Kentucky as a member of its 2021 high school class where he made minimal impact before transferring to Hawaii following the the 2023 season.
In his lone season on the island, Crowdus caught 16 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns, surpassing 50 yards receiving in five games last season.
As a recruit, Crowdus amassed over 20 offers and was ranked as the No. 307 overall prospect for 2021, No. 49 among wide receivers and No. 4 athlete in Kentucky.
First-year wide receiver O'Mega Blake took a similar path, transferring down to Charlotte from South Carolina after an up and down tenure with the Gamecocks.
A potential date for a visit from Crowdus has yet to be announced but would not be a surprise considering how transfer portal recruiting has panned out this offseason.
Arkansas Wide Receiver Chart
O'Mega Blake, Redshirt Senior
Raylen Sharpe, Redshirt Senior
Kam Shanks, Redshirt Sophomore
Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Sophomore
Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore
Monte Harrison, Sophomore
C.J. Brown, Sophomore
Krosse Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
Zach Taylor, Redshirt Freshman
Courtney Crutchfield, Redshirt Freshman
Jace Brown, Freshman
Ja'kayden Ferguson, Freshman
Antonio Jordan, Freshman