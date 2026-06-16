Bryant RB: "Amazing Feeling" To Earn Offer From Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks running back coach David "YAC" Johnson had several running backs across the Natural State and across its borders to show up at its prospect camp.

One camper who received an offer of his dreams is Bryant's rising sophomore running back Tavian Morris.

The 5-foot-11, 185 pound athlete dazzled during his time with the Hornet's freshman team and which should translate well to the varsity level on a team searching for eighth state title in nine years.

The dream to play for the Razorbacks is still strong across the state despite a recent stretch of struggles with only one season on 9+ wins dating back to 2012. For Morris, it's an opportunity of a lifetime and something he wanted since watching them as a young fan.

"It’s an amazing feeling growing up watching the Hogs and being a fan," Morris tells Razorbacks on SI. "To have the chance to [attend prospect camp] and be coached by their running backs coach [David Johnson] was great, and the feeling was even better to be noticed."

Morris has been to a handful of camps over the years, being told the same thing over again. That didn't dampen his dreams, or even put them on hold.

He continued to fight, develop and earn his first offer from an FBS program. During his freshman season at Bryant, Morris recorded several long rushing touchdowns of 65, 72, and 99 yards.

Going into his sophomore year, he reports a 3.5 GPA, 21.09 MPH speed from GPS testing

"I’ve been to football camps before and received a lot of great feedback, but it was usually, ‘We’ll keep an eye on you’ or ‘Keep in touch, you’re young, come back.’ For a coach to see me and believe in me now means a lot."

There's still something to be said about receiving an offer from the state's flagship football program that also offers a chance to play in the SEC.

While many student-athletes across the state are headed to pursue their athletic careers elsewhere, it's refreshing to see potential in-state recruits still get excited about an offer from Arkansas.

"Being a Hog and having the opportunity to play for my home state would be amazing," Morris said.

Almost immediately following his offer from the Razorbacks, Morris received a call from North Texas and first-year coach Neal Brown to extend a second offer of the day.

Since coach Ryan Silverfield took over at Arkansas in November 2025, he has continued to show that in-state recruiting is not only important to him, but his whole staff. He understands that tapping into the talent pool across the state will be the foundation he builds the program on.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield looks over his football team during spring practice. | Razorback Communications

“Let’s talk about just in generalities of Arkansas recruiting," Silverfield said in February. "We signed 19 high school kids. Ten of them are from the state of Arkansas. Let me say that again, 10-of-19 are from the state of Arkansas. That proves a point that how important this state is to us and what we’re trying to get accomplished here."

"We even tried to get some kids, you know, in the portal that are from here, and they never even made the visit here. So I encourage them. I said, let’s keep the kids in-state here.”

The Razorbacks have now offered three other 2029 in-state prospects such as Little Rock Parkview running back Sadiq Goji, Bryant receiver Quinton Sykes Jr., and Valley View linebacker Ty Florey.

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