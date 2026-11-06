Cam Settles Throws Back To John L. Smith With Rallying Cry For Auburn Game

FAYETTEVILLE — At SEC Media Days in 2012, it was revealed that the phrase then-Arkansas head coach John L. Smith used to try and fire up his players was "get your piss hot."

Arkansas RB Cam Settles invoked Smith on Wednesday while talking about the Razorbacks' road trip to Auburn, which kicks off at 11:45 a.m.

"This is SEC football," Settles said. "You gotta expect the fans to come out there and be loud, be energetic. Got an early morning game, we gotta get the piss hot early."

Settles then started laughing before looking to the left side of the room, where SID Kyle Parkinson was presumably sharing a bewildered chuckle as well.

Smith and Settles aren't the only individuals in football that use that particular phrase. It's also been the rallying cry for Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who used the phrase in 2021 while talking about Green Bay's noon kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals. For what it's worth, the Packers toppled the Bengals 25-22 in overtime.

The phrase didn't lead to much success during Smith's lone season at Arkansas in 2012, during which the Hogs went 4-8.

Saturday's game will be the second morning kickoff of the season for the Razorbacks, who lost 45-17 to No. 2 Georgia in Fayetteville on Sept. 19 in a game that kicked off at 11 a.m. Arkansas' final game of the regular season against LSU on Nov. 28 will begin at either 11 a.m. or noon. Arkansas' Nov. 14 matchup with South Carolina will be a 6:45 p.m. kickoff in Fayetteville, while UA's trip to Texas on Nov. 21 will be either a 2:30 or 3:30 p.m. kick.

Fourth and 1

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) fumbles a direct snap as Missouri Tigers cornerback Jahlil Florence (21) makes a play for the ball during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most influential plays of Arkansas' 34-10 Battle Line Rivalry loss to Missouri on Oct. 31 was a botched direct snap to Settles that went through his hands on fourth and 1 from the Arkansas 34-yard-line in the first quarter that was batted around and fallen on in the end zone for a Missouri touchdown. The Tigers took a 10-0 lead on the play and never looked back.

"I just got to execute it, catch the ball," Settles said of the play. "That's the first step. You gotta catch the ball and then run. Nine times out of 10, I'm going to catch that ball. It's no excuses from me. Just gotta catch the ball and make the play."

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