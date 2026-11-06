Oklahoma vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The Florida Gators were 4-0 just a few short weeks ago, but they've since lost three of their last four games and are now 5-3 heading into their Week 10 game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma has flip-flopped its results each of the last five weeks. This time, they're coming off a 42-25 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC duel.

Oklahoma vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma +6.5 (-115)

Florida -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Oklahoma +184

Florida -220

Total

OVER 44.5 (-118)

UNDER 44.5 (-104)

Oklahoma vs. Florida How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 7

Time: 7:45 pm ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Oklahoma record: 4-4 (2-3 in SEC)

Florida record: 5-3 (3-3 in SEC)

Oklahoma vs. Florida Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 3-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-3 in Oklahoma games this season

Florida is 1-3 against the spread in its last four games

The UNDER is 3-0 in Florida's last three games

Oklahoma vs. Florida Key Player to Watch

Jadan Baugh, RB - Florida Gators

There are plenty of questions surrounding the quarterback situation in Florida right now, but no matter what, the Gators can rely on Jadan Baugh and their run game. He's averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season, and he has already racked up 13 touchdowns. If he can find a way to move the chains against Oklahoma, Florida is going to be in a great spot to win this game.

Oklahoma vs. Florida Prediction and Best Bet

I can't trust this Oklahoma team based on how bad its offense has been. The Sooners are one of the worst rushing offenses in the nation, and they rank just 87th in EPA per pass.

The Sooners can win solely on their elite defense when they face inferior offenses that they can overwhelm, but the Gators' offense is too good not to at least put some points up on the Sooners. The Gators rank 23rd in adjusted EPA per play and 35th in offensive success rate. If they can find any level of success through the air, they can cover this spread as home favorites.

Fade the Oklahoma offense, bet the Gators.

Pick: Florida -6.5 (-105) via FanDuel

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