Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The South Carolina Gamecocks have strung together three straight wins and are now 3-3 in SEC play after starting their conference schedule 0-3. They have a chance to move to 4-3 and 6-3 overall when they host the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

Texas A&M has struggled lately, including losing to Alabama 31-20 in Week 8. They're hoping a Week 9 BYE will help them find some momentum in the final stretch of the season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M +6.5 (-102)

South Carolina -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Texas A&M +205

South Carolina -250

Total

OVER 51.5 (-110)

UNDER 51.5 (-110)

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 7

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Texas A&M record: 4-4 (1-4 in SEC)

South Carolina record: 5-3 (3-3 in SEC)

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

South Carolina is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Texas A&M is 4-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

South Carolina is 3-0 against the spread in its last three games

The OVER is 6-2 in South Carolina games this season

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch

LaNorris Sellers, QB - South Carolina Gamecocks

The entire South Carolina offense revolves around quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Not only has he thrown for 1,849 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he's also the team's leading rusher, racking up 603 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. His only shortcoming is his seven interceptions. He'll have to clean that up to win and cover against Texas A&M this weekend.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Prediction and Best Bet

In my upset picks article, I made the case for betting the Aggies to win this game outright:

This is a fantastic sell-high spot on South Carolina after winning three straight games, and a perfect buy-low spot on Texas A&M after losing two of its last three. The fact of the matter is that little separates these two teams. Texas A&M ranks 37th in adjusted net EPA per play and 40th in net success rate, while South Carolina ranks 26th and 67th in those two metrics.

The Aggies' defense and their ability to stop the run are going to be what keeps them in this game. They're worth a bet at +225.

Pick: Texas A&M +205 via FanDuel

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