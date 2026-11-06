Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
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The South Carolina Gamecocks have strung together three straight wins and are now 3-3 in SEC play after starting their conference schedule 0-3. They have a chance to move to 4-3 and 6-3 overall when they host the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.
Texas A&M has struggled lately, including losing to Alabama 31-20 in Week 8. They're hoping a Week 9 BYE will help them find some momentum in the final stretch of the season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M +6.5 (-102)
- South Carolina -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M +205
- South Carolina -250
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-110)
- UNDER 51.5 (-110)
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 7
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas A&M record: 4-4 (1-4 in SEC)
- South Carolina record: 5-3 (3-3 in SEC)
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- South Carolina is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Texas A&M is 4-4 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- South Carolina is 3-0 against the spread in its last three games
- The OVER is 6-2 in South Carolina games this season
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch
- LaNorris Sellers, QB - South Carolina Gamecocks
The entire South Carolina offense revolves around quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Not only has he thrown for 1,849 yards and 16 touchdowns, but he's also the team's leading rusher, racking up 603 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. His only shortcoming is his seven interceptions. He'll have to clean that up to win and cover against Texas A&M this weekend.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Prediction and Best Bet
In my upset picks article, I made the case for betting the Aggies to win this game outright:
This is a fantastic sell-high spot on South Carolina after winning three straight games, and a perfect buy-low spot on Texas A&M after losing two of its last three. The fact of the matter is that little separates these two teams. Texas A&M ranks 37th in adjusted net EPA per play and 40th in net success rate, while South Carolina ranks 26th and 67th in those two metrics.
The Aggies' defense and their ability to stop the run are going to be what keeps them in this game. They're worth a bet at +225.
Pick: Texas A&M +205 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets