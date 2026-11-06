Can Continuity Cost Ryan Silverfield, Razorbacks More Than Wins?

FAYETTEVILLE — My concern is not that Ryan Silverfield trusts people he knows.

It's more about what happens when that trust becomes harder to challenge than the performance it is supposed to improve.

Tim Cramsey has been Silverfield’s offensive coordinator since 2022, following him from Memphis to Arkansas. That relationship provides an understandable foundation for confidence.

It also creates a difficult responsibility: Silverfield must evaluate a longtime colleague without allowing familiarity to lower the standard. I cannot establish what their private friendship means to either man’s decisions. Nor can I prove that personal comfort explains the offense’s struggles.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates following a 34-6 victory over Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

What I can evaluate is the public record. Arkansas is last in the SEC in scoring offense at 19.63 points per game and total offense at 336 yards per game. Silverfield continues to express confidence in the coordinator directing that operation. That gap deserves scrutiny.

Trust Is Earned. So Is Continued Authority.

There is a legitimate argument for continuity. A staff that understands one another can communicate efficiently, preserve a consistent teaching approach and avoid panicking after every disappointing Saturday. Changing coordinators is not an automatic cure. Moving responsibilities without a credible alternative can create another problem instead of solving the first.

But continuity has to remain a means of improving performance. It cannot become an achievement in itself. The question is not whether Cramsey has done good work in the past. Silverfield plainly believes he has. The question is whether the current arrangement is producing enough—and what the head coach will change if it is not.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey before the game against Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Silverfield Has Already Described the Shared Responsibility

Silverfield explained Monday that offensive preparation involves the staff collectively, while Cramsey handles most in-game play-calling. The head coach contributes to situational decisions, sequencing, matchups and adjustments.

That explanation matters. This is not an offense that exists beyond the head coach’s involvement. Silverfield helps shape the preparation and participates in the decisions that follow.

My view is that he cannot defend the collaborative process while allowing the coordinator to absorb the entire public burden for its results. If the plan belongs to the group, the accountability must include the person leading it.

That does not require Silverfield to criticize Cramsey publicly. It requires him to own the difference between supporting a colleague and validating an operation.

The Dangerous Cost Is Credibility

A struggling offense costs opportunities on Saturdays. An apparently immovable response can cost something broader. When supporters hear that everything is being evaluated, they need some reason to believe the evaluation can lead somewhere other than the original arrangement receiving another endorsement.

Silverfield said staff changes remain possible. “Whatever it takes for us to be successful, we’ll do,” he said Monday while discussing potential changes during or after the season. That is a meaningful commitment. It should not be reduced to a demand that somebody be fired immediately.

But it does establish a standard for the head coach’s next decisions. If the performance remains inadequate, what changes? The play-calling process? The responsibilities? The offensive menu? The personnel evaluation? An evaluation that never alters anything can become indistinguishable from reassurance.

Loyalty Can Protect People Without Protecting Every Decision

This is where I believe the issue becomes personal for a head coach. A longtime colleague is more than a name on an organizational chart. Shared work creates confidence, history and obligations that outsiders do not fully see. Those relationships deserve basic respect.

They do not make every current decision correct. Silverfield can treat Cramsey fairly while changing his responsibilities. He can acknowledge previous success while deciding that Arkansas needs a different approach. He can remain loyal to a person without remaining permanently committed to the same structure.

The difficult part is accepting that an adjustment is not necessarily a betrayal. Sometimes the more damaging choice is allowing a struggling arrangement to continue until the eventual consequences become worse for everyone involved.

Comfort Must Not Become the Standard

I am not arguing that every loss requires a sacrifice. I am arguing that familiarity cannot become the strongest reason to preserve authority. Arkansas needs evidence that its offensive leadership can diagnose problems, implement corrections and sustain something better than isolated productive stretches.

That evidence could justify continued confidence. It could also reveal that more substantial change is necessary. Either conclusion should follow the work—not the length of the relationship. Silverfield’s obligation is to the entire program: players trying to develop, assistants whose work depends on the broader operation and supporters being asked to invest in its direction.

Continuity can help him fulfill that obligation. If he treats it as untouchable, it can also undermine him. The risk is not merely another loss. It is allowing people to conclude that the standard changes depending on who has to answer to it.

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