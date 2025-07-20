Can Petrino do for Green what he did with Heisman winner Jackson?
Don't be robotic. Be fluid. Trust your instincts.
Taylen Green should repeat those reminders to himself about 100 times every day before the Razorbacks kick off their 2025 football season six Saturdays from now.
That's not my advice to Arkansas' senior quarterback. It's what Hogs' quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is preaching to his talented protégé.
Petrino, after all, is a quarterback whisperer. Who are we to question the master?
"That's what coach Petrino says a lot," Green said during Thursday's SEC Media Days. "Don't be robotic. Be fluid. Trust your instincts."
It was Petrino who helped turn Lamar Jackson into a Heisman Trophy winner when he coached the fast, quick and elusive quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals.
At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Green is bigger than Jackson was (6-3, 211) during his college days from 2015-17.
They're both blazing fast and shifty, capable of running through arm tackles, leaving linebackers grasping only air, and outrunning defensive backs who have the angle but are amazed they end up seeing the back of the QB's jersey as he cruises into the end zone.
Like with Green, many questioned how good a passer Jackson could become. They're weren't really doing that after Petrino tutored Jackson for a second season.
His numbers took a startling jump in efficiency and production.
* Passing yards nearly doubled from 1840 to 3543.
* Passing yards per game jumped from 153 to 272.
* Touchdowns from 12 to 30!
* Interceptions went from eight to just nine despite 162 more passes.
I'm not suggesting Green's passing stats are going to rival what Jackson did. If so, he could also win the Heisman.
Jackson was even more devastating when running.
* He averaged 121 yards a game on the ground.
* He totaled 1571 yards, at 6.0 per rush.
* He ran for 21 touchdowns.
That was 600 yards and 11 more touchdowns rushing than in his freshman season. All he did in his third season under Petrino's tutelage was basically duplicate his numbers from 2016 while finishing third in the Heisman voting.
For those counting, Jackson averaged 393 yards of total offense per game in his second season with Petrino. He totaled an eye-popping 5,114 yards and accounted for 51 touchdowns.
Green has seen the fantastic highlights of Jackson's time at Louisville and knows how special it was.
"I feel like everybody sees what he did at Louisville with his running ability and passing ability," Green said. "But I'd say his feel of the game is what jumps off the page when I watch his tape.
"He's not just robotic of one read, two read, three read. He's going to read the whole defense.
"It might not be in -- we call it true or pure progression -- (but) if (the receiver's) open he's going to throw it. So not just being robotic in his play."
Again the mantra: "That's what Coach Petrino says a lot. Don't be robotic. Be fluid. Trust your instincts."
That's exactly how Petrino operates as a play-caller, trusting his instincts. The man follows his own advice and it's part of the reason Jackson and other QBs accumulate so many gaudy statistics.
Petrino catches defenses off-guard, knows how to exploit their weaknesses, designs schemes and plays that gobble up huge chunks of yardage.
Asked what he's learned from Petrino, Green cited two things that have nothing to do with his refined throwing mechanics, improved footwork or patience in the pocket.
"I'd say two biggest things, how he comes to work every single day, no matter what he's going through, no matter if he got a little bit of sleep or a lot of sleep, he's going to bring it every single day."
Second, Green said, is "Knowing how the game is -- is the defense playing amazing? Is the defense not? Do I have to control the ball? Do I have to run it more?
"Knowing how the opposing defense is also playing. I would say before Coach Petrino I would just play the game, get a first down, try to score."
Now Green realizes there's much more he should know, which makes him a better player and the Hogs a better team.
For instance: "Knowing the intricate details of what specifically is the defensive coordinator's game plan and how are you going to combat that.
"Coach Petrino, you already know, Coach Petrino knows. But also at the same time I have to know that, too, because I'm the one playing. And we have to be on the same page with that."
Green's stats were good last season as his 3,756 yards of total offense (3,154 passing, 602 rushing) are second-best in Arkansas history.
Who is first? Another Petrino quarterback, prolific passer Ryan Mallett back in 2010 when Petrino was the Hogs' head coach. He passed for 3,869 but had minus-74 rushing for 3,795 in total offense.
Mallett accounted for 36 touchdowns, far more than Green's 23 last season.
Can Green make a quantum leap in his second season under Petrino's guidance? Tough to say.
But if Green compiles numbers anywhere close to what Jackson did in his second season with Petrino, this is a given:
The Hogs should win a lot of games and Arkansas' quarterback will skyrocket up the NFL draft boards.