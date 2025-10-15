Can Razorbacks giveTexas A&M’s disciplined rise under Elko a serious test?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In just two seasons, coach Mike Elko has transformed Texas A&M from a talented but erratic roster into a top-five contender built on consistency, discipline and resilience.
With Arkansas searching for a full-time coach, they might want to look at someone like what Elko has accomplished with the Aggies.
His blueprint has centered on complementary football and fourth-quarter control and has lifted A&M to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll entering Saturday’s road game at Arkansas.
What began as a cautious rebuild of a program that had sailed into a ditch in 2023 has developed into one of the SEC’s most methodical ascents.
Elko’s team is 6-0 overall, 3-0 in league play, and leading the conference in third-down defense while ranking among the national top 25 in both offense and defense.
“Our success has come from building habits,” Elko said this week. “It’s not just about the results on Saturday, it’s about what you do Monday through Friday. Confidence comes from preparation.”
It's also been helped that he's been able to round up some very good players from the high school ranks and a few key transfers.
That measured approach reflects Elko’s defensive background. Texas A&M has allowed just 18.2 points per game during his 19-game tenure and has yet to trail in the fourth quarter this season. Players describe a staff that preaches focus over flash and a program that prides itself on situational strength.
Now the Aggies face their first major SEC road challenge in 2025, a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, marking their first trip to Fayetteville since 2013.
Confidence shaping the program’s identity
If last season’s late-game setbacks defined A&M’s frustration, this year’s composure has shown the growth.
Elko points to the Week 1 win over Notre Dame in a 41-40 comeback secured by a last-minute touchdown from sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed as the moment the team’s mindset shifted.
“When we get into the fourth quarter, there’s a confidence,” Elko said. “You can see it on the sideline when we move from the third to the fourth. There’s an energy about it. The kids expect to play well and finish strong.”
Reed, who threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns in last year’s win over Arkansas in Arlington, has assumed command of an offense that values efficiency over volume.
He’s accounted for 14 total touchdowns in six games while limiting turnovers to two.
“When you look at our team right now, it’s a group that’s comfortable in tight situations,” Elko said. “That didn’t happen overnight. It came from learning how to finish.”
Adjusting to life without Le’Veon Moss
The Aggies’ offensive balance faces a test with the loss of running back Le’Veon Moss, sidelined by an ankle injury sustained in the Florida game.
Moss, who averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns, was a central figure in the ground game.
His absence opens the door for Rueben Owens II, a sophomore averaging 5.8 yards per carry and totaling 327 rushing yards on the season.
Behind him, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith add depth to what remains one of the league’s deeper backfields.
“Rueben’s got that same downhill style,” Elko said. “He runs with balance and patience. We’re fortunate that the room is deep. We’ll need all of them.”
Last season, Moss and Reed combined for much of the offense in A&M’s 21-17 victory over the Razorbacks. Moss had 117 yards on 13 carries, while Reed added a rushing score and led a decisive third-quarter drive.
Familiar faces across the sideline
Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino knows Reed well from their shared time in College Station.
As A&M’s offensive coordinator during Reed’s redshirt year, Petrino watched the young quarterback develop his blend of speed and pocket creativity.
“Marcel, I know well,” Petrino said this week after correcting a media question getting Reed's last name wrong. “He’s got tremendous quickness and speed. He’s a playmaker — moves around, buys time, makes plays. He can change a drive when things break down.”
Petrino’s Razorbacks (2-4, 0-2 SEC) have faced three ranked opponents in their last four games and are still adapting to the midseason coaching change.
Arkansas will lean on quarterback Taylen Green’s mobility and a defense that has generated 11 takeaways but has struggled to close halves.
“It’s definitely their defensive front and linebackers,” Petrino said of A&M. “Their linebackers are really experienced and they know football.”
Aggies’ defensive front anchors the rise
Texas A&M’s defensive core has been the foundation of Elko’s climb.
Despite losing three NFL draft picks up front, the Aggies rank first nationally in opponent third-down conversions (20.8%) and fifth in sacks per game (3.5).
Defensive end Cashius Howell leads the SEC with eight sacks for 58 yards lost, while linebacker Taurean York continues his emergence as the unit’s signal-caller with 39 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and a fumble recovery.
“Taurean understands the game at a high level,” Elko said. “He’s the voice on the field, and he’s earned the trust of the entire defense.”
Road stretch sets tone for November
The trip to Fayetteville opens a defining three-game SEC road stretch that continues at LSU and Missouri, two ranked opponents. Elko said his team’s maturity will be tested but believes its structure is built for these moments.
“Had we not handled business earlier, this would feel like a mountain,” Elko said. “But we’ve prepared for it. The next month is about execution, not emotion.”
The Aggies have dominated the series since joining the SEC in 2012, winning 12 of 13 meetings, including seven decided by a touchdown or less.
Arkansas still holds a 42-36-3 all-time edge, largely from its Southwest Conference years, but A&M’s recent consistency has flipped the modern rivalry.
Key takeaways
- Mike Elko’s structured approach has lifted Texas A&M to national prominence through balance, discipline and fourth-quarter composure.
- The Aggies will rely on Rueben Owens II to replace injured running back Le’Veon Moss against Arkansas.
- A&M’s defense remains elite, leading the SEC in sacks and opponent third-down stops entering a crucial three-game road stretch.