Caution warranted when hearing comparisons of former Razorbacks
Senior transfer tailback Mike Washington has been around the block a bit when it comes to playing college football, but his recruitment forced him to go the Group of Five route due to lack of camps and evaluation opportunities.
He was a member of the 2021 class which was most impacted by COVID-19 as prospective college athletes had to go through a new normal to be recruited out of high school.
Although he was just rated a 3-star out of Cicero-North Syracuse High School, Washington posted a solid state line of 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior which earned him All-State honors along with MVP of the team's regional championship game.
He had a lengthy list of offers out of high school from UConn, James Madison, Coastal Carolina, UMass and drew interest from Syracuse but wanted to compete at the highest level possible.
He committed to Buffalo as the No. 2,494 ranked athlete in the country, No. 169 among running backs and No. 15 player in the state of New York, per 247sports.
Even as a transfer, Washington wasn't so highly regarded and was committed to play for Utah before deciding to become a Razorback afer all.
While several schools pursued him in the transfer portal, running back coach Kolby Smith believes his room is fortunate to have a diverse room, adding speed in the backfield with Washington in the fold.
"This is when my experience with the Dolphins comes into play, where you had to do a really good job of scouting the guys that you wanted in the room that were for down-the-the-line guys," Smith said Friday. "From there you do a very thorough search on the players, like we did with him down in the portal.
No different than we did with Rodney. On the traits that you need and you're looking for in that room, that's going to add diversity to the group and maturity and leadership. And through my research, that's how we came across Mike, and that's how we came across Rodney."
Washington has gained about 10 pounds since last season in an attempts to be a dependable every down back in the SEC. With a better offensive line in front of him, he will have every opportunity he belongs with the best in college football.
Comparison to Former Hog
Former Razorbacks running back Knile Davis was an explosive, physical runner with the ball in his hands, especially during his sophomore year in 2010.
Davis, at 6-foot, 230 pounds, was able to read blocks before they happened, used one strong cut to find a hole in the open field and make a house call.
Naturally, when reviewing both Davis and Washington's tape it makes sense why offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and running back coach would make such a bold statement.
“Mike is very, very exciting for me,” Petrino said at a recent Little Rock event hosted by 103.7 The Buzz. “He has that speed. We won’t have to call as many plays because if he gets a chance to take it to the house, he’s going to take it to the house.”
When making comparisons at the podium, it can make fans take quotes from coaches and run with them which increases expectations in an unfair way to the current player. In Washington's case, he will have to deal with the stigma of being compared to someone that was a catalyst for a Sugar Bowl caliber team.
Davis rushed over 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding another 136 yards and another score through the air.
Washington's full body of work at the Group of Five level speaks for itself, but fans must consider the talent level in Conference-USA and the MAC aren't up to snuff with grind that is the SEC.
For his career, he has recorded 422 total carries for 1,844 yards and 18 touchdowns with another 244 yards and two scores receiving.
He hasn't necessarily blown away his previous competition which makes the comparison a bit silly at this point of fall camp.
Even though Washington can see similarities between himself and Davis, he understands the need to further develop his game.
"After watching his film, I could definitely see why they they've been talking about [Knile Davis] a lot," Washington said. "From watching how agile he is, his breakaway speed, his vision and really looking at the plays that he ran and trying to understand how he was able to break free, how aggressive he was.
“I do like him as a player, and I've been trying to mimic my game just a little bit after him."