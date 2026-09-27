FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb will likely be seeing Arkansas WR Chris Marshall in his nightmares for the foreseeable future.

Marshall had the sixth-most receiving yards (195) in a single game by a Razorback in history on Saturday against Tulsa, hauling in nine receptions and averaging 21.7 yards a catch. He also caught his first touchdown as a Razorback.

"Phenomenal," head coach Ryan Silverfield said of Marshall. "We talked about it. You guys said, 'Ryan, you need to find another go-to receiver.' I joked around on third down, let's just throw the ball to him. That was the play call. But no, listen, he's been tremendous.

"He's done a great job of finding ways to get open, making the tough catches, and there's some stuff that we talked about. Ball security, but when he got into traffic, two hands on the ball, and just please, you need those types of guys. Sometimes you need that spark on offense, and he's been just tremendous. Like I told you guys from the very beginning, since the moment he stepped foot on campus, he's been exactly what we wanted. He's bought in, and I couldn't be more proud of his effort tonight."

"It was really just going out there executing the game plan," Marshall said. "Knowing I'll be getting moved, knowing I'd be moving around a lot throughout the offense, and just Coach Cramsey putting me in different situations, and Coach Smith, them trusting me, and KJ trusting me. Throwing the ball my way, and I just go make a play."

It was evident from the get-go that Marshall was in for a big night. He had two catches on Arkansas' first drive and his first big grab of the night on Arkansas' next possession, hauling in a 44-yard pass on third down that later led to Arkansas' first TD of the night.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a big catch against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

Needless to say, QB KJ Jackson loves Marshall, who has become his No. 1 target.

"I wouldn't say confidence is the word," Jackson said. "Confidence goes up and down. Belief, my belief is through the moon with Chris. I know that he's going to go make a play. I know he's going to work his tail off every single day, and it builds from the spring, the fall, the winter. He's been grinding since day one, and he's been showing that mentality since day one.

"He's one of the hardest working guys in the building. So that belief it doesn't just come from him making plays, which we all know he can do. It comes from how he goes about his business every single day."

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.