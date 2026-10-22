Chris Marshall's Injury May Have Unlocked Confidence For Jackson, Hogs' Passing Game

FAYETTEVILLE — "Chris Marshall is down there somewhere."

That's probably what Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson has been thinking whenever he drops back to pass this season.

When Marshall suffered an apparent leg injury in the first half against Vanderbilt, there was a moment of what's going to happen next — not only on the sideline but for Arkansas fans in the stands and those watching at home.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) celebrates his touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marshall, who leads the team receptions, yards and touchdowns, he is expected to return for the Battle Line Rivalry inside Razorback Stadium on Halloween night.

"He's doing well," Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said of Marshall on Wednesday. "We have every thought and faith that he'll be ready to go for the Missouri game."

SIlverfield doesn't blame Jackson for staring down Marshall on nearly every passing down because he's proven he can handle that kind of workload. However, with him being out for the second half, it allowed his fellow wide receivers to be featured in an offense that's struggled to air it out.

Jackson completed at least one pass to 12 different receivers against Vanderbilt with sophomore AJ Jordan leading the way with five receptions for 74 yards. Jamari Hawkins finished the night with two receptions for 44 yards, including a clutch fourth quarter catch that put Max Gilbert in field goal range.

Tight end Ty Lockwood has shown off his development under Morgan Turner, and had arguably his best game with three receptions for 26 yards against the Commodores. While it's tough to see athletes go down with an injury, it's nice to see Arkansas' offense find a way to be productive with their best player out.

"Listen, we've talked about this in here before. It's hard to blame [Jackson] to look for Chris Marshall," Silverfield said. "Chris has obviously been ultra-productive and a very talented young man, and I'm glad he's here. I think part of it, KJ has got to continue to trust the full reads, and that's one of those things. He's done a nice job. Then that game, well, can't look for Chris Marshall to be my first read."

"Okay, where's the second and third? Seeing other guys step up, I think one of the things I was so happy with is that we had 12 different guys catch the ball, and that's part of it. You hope it wasn't due to an injury, but I think KJ is now, 'We trust this guy. We trust this guy.' He's always had great faith in those that are catching the football. But in that game, sometimes maybe my eyes get off that read a little bit quicker and go through my progression. So hopefully, we'll continue to progress with that."

Getting Marshall back for Missouri will certainly be a boost for an Arkansas offense that's still trying to find some consistency in the passing game. But if there's one positive to take away from his absence in the second half at Vanderbilt, it's that Jackson learned he doesn't have to rely on one player to make things happen downfield.

Jordan, Hawkins, Lockwood and even Monte Harrison — who hauled in a 37-yard reception in the third quarter — have shown they're capable of making plays when their numbers are called.

That's something defenses will have to account for moving forward, especially one such as Missouri that's giving up 263.8 yards per game through the air against SEC opponents.

All Jackson needed was an opportunity to develop some rhythm with receivers not named Marshall. If that carries over into the Missouri game, Arkansas' passing attack could become considerably more difficult to defend down the stretch.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest news.