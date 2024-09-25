Classic Petrino Team Trait Manifested in Final Drive Against Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks' rushing attack spearheaded by a bulldozing offensive line and hard running tailbacks forged a vintage Bobby Petrino game plan.
Old school, run the football down the throats of a defense until the unit submits. That's actually what Arkansas did on its final touchdown drive to go up 24-14 Saturday against Auburn.
After two incompletions and a pass interference call on Tigers defensive back Antonio Kite, the Razorbacks crept up to their own 40, asserting their will on an overwhelmed Auburn defense. Ten consecutive run plays were drawn up with Arkansas gashing Hugh Freeze's defense for six yards a carry.
Arkansas pounded Auburn into submission in what might've been one of the ugliest games for about 26 seconds of clock time. When big plays were needed and the Razorbacks were dead set on winning the football game, an old Petrino concept of sitting on the ball until time expires was a welcome sight for fans.
"It just feels good, just to know that the team can depend on the offensive line to take the the game over," offensive lineman E'Marion Harris said Tuesday. "It just feels good, I mean, we like to run the ball, so let's do it."
The Razorbacks boast one of the most efficient rushing attacks in college football at No. 4, which is also the best in the SEC. Arkansas has far surpassed last season's rushing touchdown total with 17 through four games after only scoring nine in 2023.
With all the defensive recruiting success under former coach Jimbo Fisher, it's surprising to see the Aggies actually struggle to stop the run. In the season opener, the Aggies allowed Notre Dame to run for 198 yards and McNeese State ran for 180 the next week.
The emergence of Braylen Russell as a dependable option as a bigger back was on display against Auburn as the true freshman logged a season high nine carries. He was instrumental in closing out the win with three carries for 18 yards on the final scoring drive.
"The one [Russell] cut one up the middle, a 12-, 15-yard run in there, he looked really good," Pittman said Monday. "Any time a guy that you haven't played a lot goes in and has early success, you play him a little bit more."
Arkansas' use of the RPO between Taylen Green and Ja'Quinden Jackson has allowed them to become one of the more dynamic backfield duos. The two combine for nearly 200 rushing yards per game, which might give Elko's defense fits Saturday.
"When a player has the ability to make explosive plays, it enhances your focus level from play to play," Elko said to reporters Monday. "Regardless of down-and-distance, area of the field or situation, [Green] has the ability to create a play down the field."
