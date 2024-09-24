Three Storylines for Hogs Against Texas A&M in Arlington
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Razorbacks look to put its failures in the Southwest Classic away in what could possibly be the final time Arkansas meets No. 24 Texas A&M in a neutral site venue.
Both teams have been waiting many years for this game to return back to each respective campus as there are many negative aspects of playing a neutral site conference game. No recruiting advantages, loss of revenue and local businesses miss out on an extra weekend of football season.
For Arkansas, starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to a ranked Oklahoma State team at Boone Pickens Stadium is about the best start anyone could hope for. To win against the Aggies in Arlington will be a much tougher than Saturdays' victory over Auburn.
Bobby Petrino at AT&T Stadium
Arkansas' offensive coordinator could be the piece the Razorbacks have been missing the past decade of misery in Arlington. The Hogs have won the Southwest Classic just once since the rivalry moved back to AT&T Stadium in 2014.
The Razorbacks have lost nine of those games but in every conceivable way possible at this point. Under Petrino, Arkansas was 4-0 in the venue from 2009-2011 with three victories over the Aggies and won Cotton Bowl victory over Kansas State with an average point margin of 13 points.
Arkansas' OL Against Talented Aggies Defensive Front
The Aggies aren't necessarily living in offensive backfields with 22 tackles for loss (No. 11 SEC) and five sacks (No. 15 SEC). Texas A&M does have a talent advantage with the No. 7 most talented roster, according to 247sports.
Former 5-star defensive linemen D.J. Hicks, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Shemar Turner and Enai White all have the potential to make an impact against a Razorbacks offensive line that has struggled at points protecting quarterback Taylen Green. Arkansas has cut its sacks per game in half from last season from nearly four to just over two per game which ranks No. 12 in the SEC.
On the flip side, Arkansas gashed Auburn throughout the game with 183 total rushing yards. If it were the NFL and sack yardage was tallied to the quarterbacks passing yards the Razorbacks would have finished with 234 yards at four yards a carry.
Taylen Green Versus Texas A&M Secondary
Arkansas' transfer quarterback has struggled with accuracy issues throughout the first four weeks of the season. When Green is on, he is as good as any other passer in the country.
However, when Green is off, he is errant with his passes being low in the dirt, way high or behind the intended target and some were dropped. His accuracy is in desperate need of improvement this week as the Aggies are quite active in the secondary.
Texas A&M and Arkansas are both tied at No. 2 with six interceptions through the first four weeks of the season. The one difference is the Aggies aren't nearly as successful defending passes either with only nine pass breakups (No. 12) on the season compared to the Razorbacks 19 (No. 2 SEC).
The Aggies sit No. 9 in pass defense at 189 yards per game which suits them well going up against Green who has struggled of late. Texas A&M's secondary is allowing teams to complete 57% of its pass attempts.
With Green only completing 53% on the season but only 43% the past two weeks, this could put Arkansas in danger of dropping its first conference game.
